Person dies after two-boat collision in Okiwi Bay, Marlborough

A person has died after two boats collided on Sunday night in Okiwi Bay.

Police were called to the incident in Okiwi Bay about 7.25pm on Sunday.

One person died en route to the hospital, while two others were injured, police said.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Euan Stratford said the victim who died had been picked up by the helicopter in a critical condition and was taken to Nelson Hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is under way.

Marlborough Coastguard President David St John said Coastguard did not attend the incident.

The Marlborough Harbourmaster could not be reached for comment.