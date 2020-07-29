Family who fled isolation hotel plead guilty to charges

A family of five escaped from Hamilton's Distinction Hotel on Friday night.

A family who allegedly escaped an isolation hotel in Hamilton to go and view the body of the children's father have admitted to the charge in court.

A 37-year-old woman and her children aged 18, 17, 16 and 12 absconded from the Distinction Hotel on Garnett Ave on Friday evening.

None can be named for legal reasons under jurisdiction of the Youth Court.

They had flown over from Brisbane after the children’s father suffered a stroke and died on July 20.

They applied for compassionate consideration for leave to view their fathers body prior to the funeral.

At 6.40pm the woman allegedly opened a window at the hotel and absconded.

Four of the family members, including the mother, were swiftly arrested in Hamilton. The 17-year-old, a boy, made it to Auckland where he spent time with his father’s body.

The 37-year-old mother first appeared at the Hamilton Youth Court charged with breaching the Coronavirus Health Act notice on Saturday morning.

Three teenagers were also charged with failing to comply with an order made under section 11 of the Covid 19 public health response act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $4000.

In court on Wednesday the 37-year-old, woman represented in court by defence counsel Joe Hamblett, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Noel Cocurullo ordered presentence reports and remanded the woman on bail for sentencing in Auckland in August.

The 18-year-old also entered a guilty plea to the one charge through lawyer Michael Talbot and was remanded for sentencing in Auckland District Court in September.

Two of the youths indicated through youth advocates they were not denying the charge. Each was remanded to reappear in the Youth Court at Auckland next month.

All were bailed to a managed isolation facility.

Earlier in proceedings Advance NZ political party co-leader, Billy Te Kahika, was asked to leave the youth court hearing.

Under the Oranga Tamariki Act anyone wanting to be present during Youth Court proceedings must have permission from the judge and be whanau of a person appearing.

Te Kahika earlier approved a press release from his political party saying he would be attending the hearing in the Hamilton District Court in “solidarity” of the family.

Te Kahika told the judge that he had whanaungatanga connections with the whanau and had driven down from Auckland to be “present and observe”. He said family were all attending the tangi and he wanted to report back to them about the proceedings.

When asked why he didn’t state his whanaungatanga connections in the press release, Te Kahika told the judge he wanted to be “objective” and not come across biased, and felt it was not appropriate.

Judge Cocurullo said that although Te Kahika had represented himself well and had well meaning sentiments, he could not help thinking there was a “predominance” of political interest in the media release issued in an election cycle.

"I am concerned that Mr Te Kahika has not had any formal connection with these people before this court case and the media release is quite a clear illustration that at the heart of him being present is in part, a political agenda."

His request to be present was refused.

The escapees are not the first to allegedly abscond from the facility.

Previously, Martin McVicar allegedly escaped the same premises to visit a liquor store. He was arrested after allegedly cutting through fence ties to break out of the facility.