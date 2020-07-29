Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie would 'walk across hot coals' to get out of politics

In her farewell speech, Invercargill National MP Sarah Dowie says she would claw at the windows or walk across hot coals to get out of parliament.

It's a complete reversal for the MP, saying she would have done anything to make it to the caucus room after becoming elected in 2014.

“I would have clawed at the windows or walked across hot coals to get in ... on leaving, I have the same level of intensity, I could claw at the windows or walk across hot coals to get out.”

“It’s with that amount of passion that I believe one should act and make decisions,” she said.

Dowie delivered her valedictory speech to the house on Wednesday with references to the 1985 film The Breakfast Club, media coverage of her controversies and an impassioned pleading on women’s rights.

Dowie noted working for aquaculture expansion, developing conservation policy and her Shark Cage Diving Bill as accomplishments of her time in politics.

She said she led the charge for Southland disAbility Enterprises, “one of my favourite charities,” to winning back the Southland Wastenet contract.

She spoke of being a backbencher in Sir John Key’s Government, “where discipline was almost a monotheistic religion.”

Nicole Johnstone/Stuff Former Prime Minister John Key and outgoing Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie in Halfmoon Bay during his visit to Stewart Island in 2016.

She found displeasure in voting against Sue Maroney’s Paid Parental Leave Members Bill on the basis of fiscal prudency, only to later campaign on it in the 2017 election.

About the halfway mark of her speech, Dowie arrived at the fallout from her affair with Jami-Lee Ross.

“According to the more experienced politician everyone has an annus horribilus [horrible year],” Dowie said in her speech.

“Mine hit full peak in January 2019 and I didn’t think my personal life was too out of the ordinary, until my name scrolled across the AM Show’s newsreel bumping Brexit as the lead story.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Girls' High School students Isabella Capinga,17, Ranunthiya Pochanukul, 18, Invercargill National MP Sarah Dowie and Board chair Karen Purdue at the opening of new suffragette garden at the school in 2018.

Police launched an investigation but did not pursue charges against Dowie relating to a text sent from her phone to Ross.

In her speech, Dowie said “compared with recent events, where media analysis lasted only a couple of news cycles the speculation and rubbish for me continued for weeks on end”.

“The antithesis is the hypocrisy of the media calling for the ‘clean up’ of politicians,” Dowie said.

“Yes, we are representatives and should take responsibility for poor behaviour, but we are not elected as angels.”

Stuff Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie, freshly appointed to chair Parliament's Justice and Electoral Committee

New Zealand had a long way to go with how it viewed women, she said.

A persisting patriarchal view in New Zealand stimulated an environment “that unless a woman loses her life they are afforded very little sympathy for situations or circumstances they find themselves in.”

Dowie identified herself, Brett Hudson, Stuart Smith, Matt Doocey and Todd Barclay as “the self-proclaimed Breakfast Club of misfits,” and paid tribute to them for supporting her.

“I believe that the outcome of my tenure is a woman who loves to see the best in people and to help others where she can, a fierce advocate, a mother, a good friend and a lot of good fun and a woman who is passionate about conservation and justice. None of that has changed from my maiden speech.”

She also thanked her parents, children and National Party members.