Jacinda Ardern bamboozled by Lower Hutt's 'zoomtube'

Locals like the idea of a Māui statue on top of a new Naenae Pool.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden's face contorted then broke into a grin at its first mention. “Zoomtube?”

She had never heard of such a thing, she freely admitted.

The water slide at Naenae Pool has been known to generations of people as the “zoomtube” in Lower Hutt, where the Prime Minister was on Thursday to announce $27 million in funding that would save the quake-prone facility.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The Naenae Pool zoomtube in Lower Hutt.

Ardern’s reaction to what appears to be a Hutt-specific piece of lingo was the cause of mirth around the cafe table where she was surrounded by local dignitaries.

“Is this common?... I think it’s a Hutt thing, because of course, I grew up with Te Rapa Pools and they were always hydroslides and I have never heard them called ‘zoomtubes’, although I like how descriptive they are,” she later told Stuff.

Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry was surprised to hear the word was not more widely known.

“I always knew it as a ‘zoomtube’ growing up. Maybe we’re just different in the Hutt.”

Matt Tso/Stuff Prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Lower Hutt on Thursday to announce $30m of Covid-19 recovery funding for local projects, hopes the zoomtube stays.

Hutt City councillor Deborah Hislop’s husband, Kevin, helped design the zoomtube when it was installed in the 1970s.

“He would have been an architectural student at that time working for Whitcher, Grant, King. Kevin was working there and did all the calculations and what have you.”

Like Barry, she had always known it as a zoomtube.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF/Stuff Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry says he has always known the Naenae Pool slide as the zoomtube and was taken aback that the term was not more widely known.

“It sounds exciteing, doesn’t it? It’s brought a lot of enjoyment to people over the years.”

Naenae pool was granted $27 million as part of the Government’s economic recovery scheme in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown. The pool was closed in April last year after it was found to be an earthquake risk.

The funding is part of the $3 billion infrastructure package in the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones on July 1.

"I hope the Naenae Pool keep the zoomtube,” Ardern said.