West Coast community patrol group tackles meth-fuelled crime

Willy Harding helped set up the Kawatiri Knight Owls, a group born out of frustration with meth-fuelled burglaries, car break-ins and thefts in Westport.

West Coast residents have banded together to form a night watch group to try to stamp out meth-fuelled crime in the town.

After a long-running spate of burglaries and car break-ins, about 20 Westport residents founded a community patrol group called the Kawatiri Knight Owls to carry out nightly patrols in the town between 9pm and 6am.

Willy Harding, who owns Grumpy’s takeaway shop in the town, said residents were fed up.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Willy Harding on patrol in Westport with the Kawatiri Knight Owls.

“Elderly people coming into my shop were telling me how worried they were about houses getting broken into. They are seriously terrified and I thought ‘enough is enough’.” he said.

The group report any suspicious people and cars to police.

“We feel with us being out there people will get seen. We put a spotlight on them and they know we have seen them and then we don’t see them for the rest of the night. It’s just a deterrent,” he said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Willy Harding helped set up the Kawatiri Knight Owls after frightened elderly people came into his shop.

The Kawatiri Knight Owls has quickly earned a 700-strong following on Facebook. It intended to set up officially as a Community Patrol of New Zealand – a nationwide network of 170 Government-funded patrols.

“The reason we jumped in and started doing it before we could get the community patrol going properly was there’s a lot of vigilante stuff on social media, you know pitch forks and tiki torches, running people out of town, burning them out and we want to jump in before that started because that never ends well.”

A founding member of the group is Westport former meth-addict Levi Tait.

Tait started using meth when he was in his late teens and said he soon “lost everything”. “It took away relationships with family and friends it ruins lives. It’s the addiction that gets you. Once you get that addiction it tears you apart,” he said.

Six months ago, he completed a Salvation Army 12-week programme which helped him beat the addiction and has been clean ever since.

“One day I had enough. I just clicked that my son doesn’t need his dad to be like this. I had this vision that I wanted to help everyone stay away from the path I had been down.”

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Westport man Levi Tait hopes to use his experience to help people get off meth.

He said everyday people were posting about break-ins on the Westport community Facebook page.

He believed the crime was fuelled by people trying to get money for drugs.

“It’s bad. For a small town it’s riddled with it. They are stealing to sell it to get the next fix. It’s getting ridiculous. We need to show them that there is a better life off it,” he said.

He said the patrols worked on shifts between 9pm and 6am.

“There’s a dead spot in the night that the cops are not out. And that’s usually the time people are getting broken into.”

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said it was great to see the community working with the police to tackle crime, which he had heard anecdotally was fuelled by methamphetamine.

“I have noticed it comes in waves. The police make some arrests and then it dies down for a while until the next one. The Kawaitiri Knight Owls can help being the eyes and ears of police, but they can’t do the police’s job for them,” he said.

West Coast Police response manager Mark Rowbottom said police were active in the community, and he believed the crime spree would die down.

“We made some arrests recently and I think people will see a huge reduction in crime since then. We arrested a male for burglaries, he was remanded in custody, and a female for receiving.”

The West Coast tactical crime unit was set up in 2016 in response to a staggering 252 per cent leap in meth-related crime in the Tasman district. Nationally, there had been a 12 per cent increase.

Six people were charged with supplying methamphetamine, another with dealing cannabis and four people arrested for burglaries and possession of meth after police raided several Coast properties in Reefton, Greymouth, Westport and Kumara in May and June.

