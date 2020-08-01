Hotel rises over Kaikoura in four-star sign of economic recovery

An illustration of the 118-room, 4.5 star Sudima Hotel in Kaikoura. It is being developed by a group of mostly South Island investors including the local runanga at a cost of nearly $35 million.It will be run by the Sudima chain of hotels.

Kaikōura's economic recovery is receiving a $35 million boost as its first luxury hotel takes shape.

The 4.5 star Sudima Hotel in Kaikōura will have 118 rooms, a bar, restaurant and conference facility along with a heated pool and gymnasium when it is completed next year.

Sudima Hotel chief executive Les Morgan and the building project manager Jade Kirk gave about 40 locals, including iwi, politicians and business owners, a tour of their four-storey hotel on Friday.

The hotel on the Esplanade, south of the town centre, will open on September 1 next year but people will be able to book rooms from this September.

Despite the tourism challenges posed by Covid-19 border restrictions, Morgan was optimistic.

"We do understand we are going to open up into a disruptive tourism market, but it's [Kaikōura] a tourism market full of potential," Morgan said.

RAHUL BHATTARAI/Stuff Sudima Hotel chief executive Les Morgan addresses Kaikōura guests before taking them on a tour of the new hotel.

"Tourism in New Zealand is going through a reset and there is going to be more of a focus on local communities and regionality and this hotel ticks all of those boxes," he said.

The hotel was well positioned to capture Kaikōura's spectacular sea and mountain views.

Another key advantage was its relationship with local iwi, he said.

"They [runanga] are shareholders and active participants in the design,” he said. Māori art would feature in the hotel, illustrating Kaikōura’s history.

RAHUL BHATTARAI/Stuff A view from the top floor of the new Sudima Hotel in Kaikōura.

RAHUL BHATTARAI/Stuff Kirk Roberts Consulting chief executive Jade Kirk talking to the crowd before taking them on a tour of the hotel.

Kirk Roberts Consulting chief executive Jade Kirk said they had worked for about two years to get the hotel to this point with about 200 staff working at the peak time of construction.

“We are really excited to deal with Covid-19 and get it financial again,” Kirk said.

The land was purchased in the same month as the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake, putting planning on hold for almost a year.

“This hotel is coming and it’s going to transform the local economy. We’re excited to show people through [the hotel] ... so everyone can share our enthusiasm for what lies ahead,” Kirk said.

RAHUL BHATTARAI/Stuff Sudima Hotel in Kaikoura will open for guests from September 1 next year.

“It’s a very elegant hotel and the views are absolutely spectacular from every room.

"It's quite stunning, from every single part of the building, you can see views, even in the corridors, so the stunning Kaikōura landscape is always present inside the building".

Building was supposed to be completed in 14 months but Covid-19 had slowed construction, which would take another six months.

RAHUL BHATTARAI/Stuff Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle (L-R) Jade Kirk, Les Morgan on the top floor room of the newly built Sudima Hotel.

Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle said the opening of the multimillion dollar hotel would be great for the local economy.

"I am really excited, and we've been waiting for something like this for quite some years and someone's finally bitten the bullet [and done it],” he said.

"They are not only looking at bringing in extra tourism to Kaikōura, they are [also] looking at local business growth and what we have to offer here," Mackle said.

RAHUL BHATTARAI/Stuff Member of Kaikōura Ruranaga and Kaikōura District Council cultural facilitator Brett Cowan says the hotel was an asset to the community.

Member of Kaikōura runanga and Kaikōura District Council cultural facilitator Brett Cowan said the hotel would be an asset to the community.

“This is a legacy that can provide opportunities well into the future.

“Hopefully it’ll be great for the economy by bringing in a different clientele and also marketing it to the local domestic industry.”

RAHUL BHATTARAI/Stuff Encounter Kaikōura co-owner Lynette Buurman says having the hotel next door would be beneficial to both businesses.

Encounter Kaikōura co-owner Lynette Buurman said having a big hotel across the road from her business would be mutually beneficial.

“We see it as an absolutely positive impact for us,” Buurman said.

“It’ll create more potential customers right next door to us and we know that what we offer is a great fit for what the customers potentially at Sudima [hotel] are looking for.

“So we just think it’s a win-win [situation] ... it’s going to be a great benefit to us, and I am sure it’ll eventually be beneficial for the hotel having us right there as well.”