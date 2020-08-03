Faulty electrical equipment started huge fire in Christchurch's Port Hills, court hears

Views of the Port Hills fire damage from the air. (Video first published 17 February 2017)

Faulty electrical equipment started Christchurch's devastating Port Hills fires in 2017 before later being spread by hot plastic dripping from a moving chairlift, a court has heard.

The High Court hearing, scheduled for nine weeks, is over $14.7 million of liability for property destroyed in the fire. The action is being co-ordinated by insurance company IAG on behalf of 73 plaintiffs.

The group claims the components of an Orion power pole was the source of one blaze and that the chair lift at the adventure park spread another. Both companies deny any liability.

Almost $6m of that relates to uninsured losses the plaintiffs are trying to recover, with the remaining $8.75m relating to insurance payments already made by IAG.

A major fire started in Early Valley Rd in Lansdowne on February 13, 2017. A second started close to Summit Rd, near the Sign of the Kiwi, later the same day.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Homes go up in flames during the Port Hills fires in Christchurch in 2017.

The fires had merged by the night of February 15. They burned through 1600 hectares, destroying nine homes and damaging five others. They were largely under control by February 28 and declared extinguished on April 20.

In his opening statements, the plaintiffs’ barrister Craig Stevens alleged the Early Valley Rd fire was started by a fuse mechanism on a power pole known as AX728, which is owned by Orion, at 5.39pm on February 13, 2017.

He alleged the expulsion drop out fuse was triggered after two lines upstream of the pole connected. This caused an overcurrent that led to the fuses blowing and dropping hot metal into the tinder dry grass below.

Stevens alleged a clamp holding the fuse was made of an incompatible material that arced when the overcurrent happened.

He told the court Orion had been unhelpful to Fire and Emergency NZ’s investigation into the cause of the fire, and that crucial parts of the fuses that were needed for evidence had been discarded or misplaced by the company.

The power pole was replaced on February 16, 2017.

Michael Hayward/Stuff The fire in the Christchurch Adventure Park on the afternoon of February 15, 2017.

In relation to the adventure park, Stevens alleged the plastic chairs and bike racks on the moving chair lift had caught alight as it passed over part of the second fire, with hot plastic dropping further down the hill and causing a new outbreak of spot fires at about 1.30pm on February 15, 2017.

He said the adventure park had known of the risk the chairlifts posed since the morning of the 14th, but had only begun the “uncomplicated” job of removing the chairs and racks on the morning of the 15th.

That fire had not been aggressive and had been largely contained by FENZ until then, Stevens said. The new fire front quickly became uncontrollable.

He said the adventure park will say it had to keep the chairlift running for health and safety reasons, to prevent a hotspot building up and the haul rope snapping, but could still have safely and easily removed the chairs and racks.

The park started removing the chairs and racks 24 hours too late, Stevens said.

He said a reasonable person in the park’s position ought to have known that running plastic chairs through a forest fire risked them catching alight.

Representatives for Orion and the Christchurch Adventure Park are expected to give their opening statements tomorrow.