Veteran teacher censured for slapping student in the face at Rotorua school

Teacher Valerie Cooney admitted slapping a pupil in the face, an act she said she regretted immediately (file photo).

A teacher with an unblemished 50-year career has been censured after she slapped a student across the face.

Valerie Eleanor Cooney, who teaches at Rotorua’s John Paul College, received the censure after the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal’s Complaints Assessment Committee ruled she had committed serious misconduct in relation to two events in 2017.

The first, on October 25, involved an assault on a pupil referred to as “Student A”.

The ruling notes Cooney was often used to assist other teachers to manage students’ difficult behaviour, and on October 25 had three male students sent to her class, including Student A.

“When the respondent was soliciting an explanation for the disruptive behaviour, Student A started to laugh,” the ruling said.

“The respondent thought Student A was laughing at her attempts to reprimand the students. Because of this the respondent slapped Student A across his left cheek with her right hand. The student was upset and started to cry.”

Cooney admitted the slap in a written statement on the same day, noting Student A was answering back and appeared to be laughing at her.

“And I hit him, it was an involuntary action and I regretted it immediately.”

The second incident, on December 4, 2017, took place when Cooney was teaching a folk dancing class and “took exception to Student B’s uncooperative behaviour and unwillingness to find a female dance partner”.

“The respondent put her hand on Student B’s shoulder and pushed him towards the girls in the class. Student B pulled away and told the respondent to ‘get stuffed’.”

The ruling said that while neither incident inflicted physical harm on the students, “both were humiliated in front of their peers and as such the respondent’s conduct had an adverse effect on their wellbeing”.

Cooney’s counsel said their client had an unblemished 50-year teaching career and that the incidents both took place at a time when she was facing “personal challenges”.

The tribunal was also told Cooney’s conduct was isolated, she had undertaken a restorative justice process with Student A and his whanau and that her history of previous conduct showed the incidents were out of character.

The ruling said the incident with Student B was of lesser seriousness, but the two viewed together “amount to serious misconduct”.

“Slapping a student across the face in frustration coupled with grabbing a student’s shoulder a few months later is something that would not be perceived well by the public,” the ruling said.

“There are no circumstances in which striking a student across the face can be considered an appropriate disciplinary measure.”

The committee officially censured Cooney and also required her to enrol in a professional development course and inform current and future employers of the decision.

Cooney was also praised for entering the restorative justice programme and described as someone “[that] still has something to contribute to the profession and can continue to add value to the lives of the students she teaches”.