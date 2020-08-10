Two men charged in relation to fatal Southland crash

Two men have been charged after a fatal crash in Southland in February.

Two 21-year-old men have been charged in relation to a fatal van crash near the Southland town of Winton on February 16.

A 20-year-old woman, Thalia Jayden Newport, of Invercargill, died after the van rolled near Gap Road West, on the Winton-Lorneville Highway, about 4.45am.

The remaining eight people in the vehicle received moderate to serious injuries.

A police statement says one of the 21-year-old men has been charged with endangering life by criminal nuisance.

The other man has been charged with one count of careless driving causing death, and seven charges of careless driving causing injury.

Both are due to appear in Invercargill District Court on August 13.