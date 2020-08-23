New Zealand's private clubs, relics of a colonial past, embrace gender equality at their own pace

The Hawke's Bay Club is the fourth-oldest private club in New Zealand.

The physical appearances of many private clubs represent the age they were built; regal and impenetrable.

Once known as social clubs, they are a reminder of New Zealand’s colonial past and many were established for the wealthy, white upper classes.

And while most of these august institutions have thrown open their doors to all comers in recent years, others remain firmly stuck in the past.

The Nelson Club is believed to be the only private members club in the country that does not allow women to join.

This week the “entrenched views” of some members spilled into plain sight when it was revealed seven members had resigned over its male-only policy.

At the end of July, the Nelson Club met to discuss the possibility of women being allowed to join.

The informal vote “wasn’t a close one”, one member said. “The AGM made it clear they didn’t want to make any changes.”

The Nelson Club also faced scrutiny in 2018 after alleged racist and homophobic slurs by a member, resulting in the resignation of its former chairperson.

Since then, about 20 of the 100 members have left the club.

A former member said that nothing had changed since the controversy.

Other clubs are choosing to embrace gender equality in different ways.

Entering the foyer of the Hawke’s Bay Club is like “stepping back in time”. It is the fourth oldest club in New Zealand, founded in 1863 and is marketed as looking pretty much the same as it did 100 years ago.

There is the billiards room, the heritage room, a wine cellar, and space for business functions.

Another link with the past is the fact none of its more than 350 members are women.

It is understood women are allowed to join but none ever have.

Its website states the membership comprises business owners, farmers, accountants, doctors, solicitors and stockbrokers. “It is, in fact, a reflection of society.”

President Marc Nel would not comment about its membership to Stuff or confirm whether there were any female members, or if any had attempted to join.

It is understood the club has recently hired a female manager.

Many other private clubs have long moved on from the notion of men-only membership.

New Zealand’s oldest, the Wellington Club, has been accepting and encouraging female members for the past 30 years.

Supplied The Canterbury Club in Christchurch has welcomed female members since 2002.

General manager Justine Mitchell said that in the past two years, 119 of its 263 new members were women.

“The Wellington Club supports diversity and is committed to including and increasing female membership,” Mitchell said.

“Decisions made by the committee regarding free entrance fees for women during women’s suffrage anniversary year were all part of the active promotion of the club to ensure a diverse and interesting membership.”

Mitchell said female membership was the club’s fastest growing group.

At Auckland’s Northern Club, chief executive and club secretary Michael Shah said it had accepted female members since 1990.

“We have a number of female members and actively promote this,” he said.

Shah would not elaborate on how many members were women, saying the club wished to protect the members’ privacy.

The Canterbury Club in Christchurch began welcoming female members in 2002, with more than 22 per cent of its total membership being women.

“We have several social and professional networking women’s lunch groups,” president Melissa Benge said.

Benge was the second female president of the club, the first being Robyn Bisset in 2015.

The general manager of the Tauranga Club, Kirsty Goddard, said it was “most certainly not a men's only club”.

“The Tauranga Club is a corporate private members club that caters to the business community of Tauranga and beyond,” she said.

Goddard said in order to join, a potential member needed to fill out an application form, and have a current member propose and another member second them.

“There is a subscription fee per annum and it is that simple.”

Otago University faculty of law senior lecturer Simon Connell said private men’s clubs had the legal right to exclude women.

“Generally the law does not interfere in choices that people make about their private lives and private property,” Connell said.

“A legal challenge might be possible when a club does not follow its own rules for membership but restricting membership to certain categories of people is generally allowed.”

Connell said a person’s sex was a prohibited ground for discrimination under the Human Rights Act, and it was “generally unlawful under section 44 of that act for a provider of goods or services to discriminate on the basis of sex”.

“But there is a specific exception for clubs. Clubs are allowed to discriminate when it comes to membership on grounds that would normally be prohibited.”

Connell said that as well as sex, prohibited grounds for discrimination included religious belief, ethical belief, colour, race, ethnic or national origin, age and sexual orientation.

“When it comes to private clubs generally – they are private and generally we should let people decide who they interact with in their private lives. We need a good reason for the law to step in and tell people what they can and can’t do in their private lives.

“Whether single-sex clubs are outdated today – if there are any clubs that are based on the idea that business or professionalism are male domains, that is absolutely outdated.

“To the extent that such clubs might maintain a sort of old boys’ club that provides networking and opportunities to men and not women, that is potentially a problem too.”

Connell thought society should not prohibit single-sex clubs in general.

“There might be a good reason to, say, restrict membership of a group for women lawyers, or for male survivors of sexual abuse,” he said.