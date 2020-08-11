Fire damages newly restored apse at St Paul's Cathedral in Dunedin

The Anglican St Paul’s Cathedral in central Dunedin appears to have suffered only minimal smoke and water damage following an early morning blaze.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the roof of the Stuart St building, shortly after 3.30am on Tuesday.

Eight crews, the furthest coming from Port Chalmers, managed to contain the blaze mainly to the roof space, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) southern shift manager Brent Dunn said about 6am.

The fire was extinguished shortly after.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said firefighters used a ladder appliance at the rear of the cathedral to remove slates from the roof.

The rear of the cathedral, which is a newer part of the Octagon-based building, had scaffolding around it on Tuesday morning.

A Fenz spokesman said the firefighter’s efforts were thought to have minimised the amount of damage to the cathedral, with it receiving small amounts of smoke and water damage.

He said initial reports suggested crews had successfully kept the fire from damaging the cathedral’s altar and organ.

The church would be further assessing the damage later this morning, he said.

St Paul's Cathedral said in a post on Facebook the newly restored apse – the rounded section at one end of the church – was damaged in the fire.

“Thankfully no-one has been hurt, and the fire is under control. We’ll be able to update more once the damage is assessed, but would like to thank the emergency services for their prompt response.”

A fire investigator was at the scene. The cause of the blaze was not yet known and it had not yet been determined if it was suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said police were guarding the scene and providing traffic management.

Road closures were in place around the Octagon. Closures were in place on Stuart St from Moray Pl at the top end of the Octagon to the centre of the Octagon, and on Moray Pl from Filleul St to Stuart St.

Motorists should avoid the area or expect delays, the spokeswoman said.

St Paul's Cathedral has occupied its site in the heart of Dunedin's Octagon since the first parish church of St Paul was built there in 1862. Prayers and services are offered at the cathedral every day of the week.