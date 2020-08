Two people were taken from SH1, Manakau, to Palmerston North Hospital after a Saturday night crash.

Two people are reported to be in serious condition after a crash on SH1.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Manakau - about 10 minutes south of Levin – around 7.15pm on Saturday.

The crash happened between Whakahoro Road and Kuku East Road, a police statement said.

Two people are reported to be in a serious condition and were taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Police advised at 9.45pm that the road was clear.