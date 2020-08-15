Concerns for man, 68, missing from Thames home for hours

Beven Wilton lives in Thames and has been missing since around 3pm Saturday.

Beven Wilton hasn’t been seen since 3pm Saturday, and police and his family are worried about his wellbeing.

The 68-year-old was last seen wearing black track pants, a black sweatshirt and jandals, a statement from Thames Police said.

Wilton has been missing from his Thames home since about 3pm and may be in the Tararu area, a police statement said.

He is about 182cm tall, and has dark hair with some grey in it.

Anyone who can help is asked to ring police on 105 and quote event number P043304160.