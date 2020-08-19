Elderly woman dies following three-car crash in Prebbleton, Canterbury

A woman in her 90s died in hospital after a crash at the intersection of Birchs and Robinsons roads, Prebbleton, on Tuesday. (File photo)

An elderly woman has died and two other people are seriously injured after a three-car crash near Christchurch.

Police were alerted to the crash, at the intersection of Birchs Rd and Robinsons Rd in Prebbleton, about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell earlier said one person had critical injuries and two others had serious injuries. All three were taken to Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper confirmed on Wednesday morning that a Canterbury woman in her 90s had died about 9pm on Tuesday.

Stuff understands one of the vehicles travelled through a stop sign on Robinsons Rd and crashed into vehicle travelling on Birchs Rd. One of the vehicles then spun out of control and hit a nearby stationary vehicle.

The police serious crash unit was at the scene on Wednesday to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Cooper said the fatal crash highlighted the need for motorists to pay attention at rural intersections, particularly in the Selwyn district where many of the roads had speed limits of 80kmh to 100kmh.

“You’ve really got to think when you’re driving around Selwyn and particular at controlled intersections,” he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Brent Dunn earlier told Stuff three fire crews attended the crash.

One person was trapped in each vehicle and were freed by firefighters, he said.

NZ Transport Agency crash data shows there have been 12 other crashes at the intersection since January 2000. Four resulted in minor injuries while the rest were non-injury.

Eighteen people have died on Canterbury roads so far this year, 11 less than the same time last year.

Anyone who witnessed Tuesday’s crash is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 200818/3721.