Crash in Bay of Plenty town overrun with horses reinforces council's mission to lower roaming equine numbers

The district council is looking at introducing permits after a surge in roaming horses. Video first published in July.

A crash involving a wandering horse has reinforced Ōpōtiki District Council’s stance on reining in horse numbers after they swelled during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

An adult and two children were fortunate to escape unscathed when they crashed into a horse just outside the town on Tuesday.

Last month the council wanted to clamp down on the number of horses that had arrived in town after the Covid-19 lockdown. They believed there were close to 100 roaming the streets of the coastal town.

SUPPLIED Seven horses have been impounded after roaming around Ōpōtiki township.

In a statement to Stuff, council’s planning and regulatory group manager Gerard McCormack said the accident highlighted the risks of unrestrained horses.

READ MORE:

* Small Bay of Plenty town overrun with wandering horses

* Rates rise to hit Ōpōtiki orchardists hardest

* Ōpōtiki's beach hoons 'must be stopped'



He said that in recent weeks some horse owners had started taking action and the council had impounded several horses as well, so the numbers were slowly reducing.

But it wasn’t enough.

“When our horse problem was raised in the news last month, we had a lot of discussion on local Facebook pages and around town about the horse numbers. And I appreciate that having horses in town is part and parcel of life in Ōpōtiki.

“I know that it is part of what makes living here special for many people. But we got to a point that it wasn’t sustainable; there isn’t enough grazing, there aren’t enough securely fenced areas and animal welfare was suffering as well.”

McCormack doesn't want another accident caused by a wandering horse.

“We currently have in the pound seven horses from town. Four of these we have arranged to be re-homed out of the urban area.

SUPPLIED Horses in the town of Ōpōtiki have increased since Covid-19 lockdown and the council are considering doing something about it.

“It looks like the remaining three had been stolen, so we are able to return those to the rightful owner, and they will be moved out of town as well.”

McCormack said there has been some voluntary action from horse owners and there are certainly fewer horses in the CBD. But more of them still need to be moved out, and there needs to be a focus on animal welfare as well, he said.

“Welfare is SPCA’s area of responsibility, and they have raised issues with horses tethered without water or without enough feed, no shelter or tethered in flood-prone areas in the Ōpōtiki District.

“We are working with SPCA to make sure that horse owners know their legal responsibilities and penalties that they may face.”

The council is considering adding a permit or licencing arrangement to its reserve management plan, which was under review.

“They would have to register the horses and would have to be clearly identifiable, so [we’d need to] photograph all the horses. And, if they’re not in our system, effectively they don’t have permission to have them on council land.”