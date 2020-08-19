Poster of Jacinda Ardern with Adolf Hitler at Christchurch store causes outrage

The shop after both posters of Jacinda Ardern were removed on Wednesday.

A poster on a Christchurch shop depicting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern alongside Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and another with her carrying a gun and have caused “outrage”.

One Christchurch resident, who declined to be named, called police on Wednesday morning after coming across two posters on the shop windows at Motorcycle Imports Direct on Tuam St.

In one of the posters seen by Stuff, Ardern’s face had been photoshopped onto an image of a police officer wearing a hijab holding a semi-automatic rifle. The words referred to New Zealand being a “police state”.

Another poster depicted Hitler, Ardern, Holocaust architect Heinrich Himmler and Health Minister Chris Hipkins.

The store also has election hoardings attached to it for the New Conservative Party.

The director of Motorcycle Imports Direct, Constantine Harris, declined to comment to Stuff about the posters.

The resident who complained to police said other passersby were unimpressed by the images.

"I'm extremely outraged and offended for all of us really. I was extremely shocked to see the picture of Jacinda, putting her next to Hitler is just outrageous.

“It’s extremely offensive to many cultures."

The posters were removed on Wednesday evening.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers received a report in relation to the posters about 12pm on Wednesday.

“We attended and the premises appeared to have been closed with no posters in sight.”