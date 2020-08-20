Weather: Roof blown off by mini tornado in Far North

A mini tornado that tore through the Far North has blown the roof off a home.

It came as thunderstorms, possibly bringing small tornados, were expected to hit parts of the country on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency NZ said fire crews were called to a property in the Far North’s Pukenui where a roof had lifted off a property around 10.30am on Thursday.

Shift manager Paul Radden said it was caused by a “mini tornado” in the area.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Thunderstorms are possible for parts of New Zealand, including Auckland, on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Flooding in Northland, strong winds in Auckland blow cabin off truck

* Weather: Heavy rain and strong winds expected for much of NZ

* NZ's tornado activity: A look at what's causing our significant thunderstorms



No other weather-related incidents had been reported, he said.

A tornado also hit Ahipara, 50km southwest of Pukenui this morning.

Residents had to run for cover as iron and fencing went flying, although no injuries were reported.

The mini twister toppled fencing and knocked over pot plants in the seaside community.

Pukenui locals Stuff spoke to said apart from a power cut about 9am, which “happens quite often”, they had not heard about the tornado.

One woman said there was a “little bit of rain” in Pukenui, while another local said the weather was “sunny but windy”.

A MetService spokeswoman confirmed thunderstorms had rolled over the Far North at the time the mini tornado was reported.

She said the thunderstorms could have caused small tornados.

In Auckland, morning rain and wind caused sand on Stanmore Bay to be removed from the rocks.

SHAYNA EVANS/Supplied The wild weather in Auckland removed sand from rocks at Stanmore Bay.

MetService said a “disturbed northwesterly flow” was making its way across northern and central New Zealand, bringing cool temperatures.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo and Taranaki.

Strong winds gusting to 110 kilometres per hour and hail could come with the thunderstorms.

“Small tornados are also possible,” MetService said.

There was also a thunderstorm risk for parts of Bay of Plenty from Thursday afternoon.

“For the northwest of the South Island there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms from afternoon,” MetService also said.

“Any thunderstorms that occur may be accompanied by localised heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 20mm per hour, strong wind gusts of 70 to 90kmh, and small hail.”

From Thursday evening, the risk of further thunderstorms for Kāpiti and Horowhenua increased.

“Any thunderstorms that occur may be accompanied by localised heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 20mm per hour strong wind gusts of 70 to 90kmh, and small hail.”

The thunderstorm risk follows severe weather warnings and watches for parts of the country earlier in the week.

Northland recorded 60mm of rain early Wednesday and wind gusts of up to 75kmh, causing surface flooding and road closures.