Lost Auckland cat finally coming home to Invercargill owners

Ainsley Ormsby is over the moon her family's cat Smokey has been found in Auckland after being missing for five months and will be arriving in Invercargill on Monday.

Not only did a couple lose their jobs in Auckland because of Covid-19, they also lost their cat.

But there’s good news ... Smokey’s been found.

The tortoiseshell cat was presumed dead by her owners Kylie and Ainsley Ormsby and daughter Jessie when they left Auckland in May to return to Invercargill.

Kylie and Ainsley lost their jobs at a towing company during the lockdown and at about the same time Smokey went missing.

READ MORE:

* Thames SPCA pet of the week: Smokey the cat has a fabulous attitude

* Southland SPCA to start Invercargill's first pop-up cat cafe

* SPCA: Owners microchip your pets, please



“When we lost our jobs we couldn’t afford the rent [in Auckland], so we decided to pack up and come home [to Invercargill],” Ainsley said

The family travelled south not knowing Smokey’s fate.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Ainsley Ormsby is over the moon that her family's cat, Smokey, has been found in Auckland and will be arriving in Invercargill on Monday.

But a phone call out of the blue 10 days ago brought elation.

“I got a call from the SPCA in Auckland saying they had her [Smokey] in their care,” Ainsley said.

She was pleased to know Smokey was in good condition.

“I was excited but quite shocked ... the first thing I did was text my daughter ... it’s primarily her cat.”

Ainsley understands Smokey returned to the house they rented earlier this month, prompting the new tenant to take her to the Mangere branch of the SPCA.

A scan of Smokey’s microchip implant revealed Ainsley’s contact details, but they weren’t up to date because she had changed phone numbers.

“I’d forgotten I had her microchipped.”

Ainsley suspects the SPCA must have contacted her old landlord for her new number.

Smokey begins her journey to Invercargill on Friday aboard the Petbus, which is deemed an essential service. The bus arrives in Invercargill on Monday night.

A Petbus spokesperson said 130 small animals will be dropped off or picked up on the trip. Other animals on board will include pet and working dogs, birds, rabbits, rats and mice.

It would have cost $500 to transport Smokey by plane, Ainsley said.

She and her family are anxiously waiting for Smokey’s arrival.

“It’s very pleasing, we didn’t think we’d see her again.”