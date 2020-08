Emergency services were called to a “well-involved” fire on Wickham St, Bromley about 8.10pm.

Firefighters have extinguished a “well-involved” bus fire inside a building in Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a building fire on Wickham St, Bromley about 8.10pm.

On arrival, they discovered a bus on fire inside a single storey building.

The spokeswoman said the fire was contained by 9.15pm and extinguished a shortwhile later.

Four fire engines battled the blaze.