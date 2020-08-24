Four-month-old Waikato baby died from hyperthermia in hot car

A 4-month-old baby died from hyperthermia after being left to sleep in a hot car.

No charges have been laid after a 4-month-old baby died days before Christmas in 2016.

Waiata Edwards, of Otaua, Waikato, died on December 20 from hyperthermia after sleeping in a hot car, a recently released coroner’s report ruled.

Police confirmed on Monday no charges had been laid in relation to the incident.

The baby was sleeping in a bassinet in her mother’s van while renovations were completed at the house.

The back seats were folded flat, with Waiata’s bassinet positioned on the floor behind the front passenger’s seat.

She was dressed in a onesie with a baby blanket as well as a feather blanket and both her mother and her mother’s partner checked on her regularly during the night.

Her mother then slept in the van with her that morning and was cold so lowered the driver’s window by less than an inch.

She fed Waiata a bottle at some stage and was woken up about 2.30pm by her partner knocking on the van’s window.

They checked Waiata and noticed that she was unresponsive.

Emergency services attended but were unable to resuscitate her.

Thermal testing of the van was completed the following day around the time she was found.

When the gauge was checked at 3.07pm it recorded a temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius.

Coroner Morag McDowell said babies and young children were less able to regulate their body temperature, which made them susceptible to hyperthermia in a short period of time.

Vehicles heated up rapidly, with the majority of the temperature rise occurring within the first 15-30 minutes.

Leaving the windows slightly open did not significantly slow the heating process nor decrease the maximum temperature.

Another recently released coroner’s report also made recommendations after a toddler died of hyperthermia in Rotorua.

Nathan Pohikura Apanui Teepa, aged 2 years and 9 months, died on February 13, 2019.

His grandfather and other whānau members lived in a house at the front of the property and the children at each house would often play together and travel between the two houses.

Nathan would sometimes walk to his grandfather’s house himself and he occasionally played in his parents’ cars, although he was not allowed in them by himself.

He could use the keys to unlock the car doors but his mother’s car was often unlocked.

On the morning of his death, Nathan and his mother got a ride with her co-worker as her car would not start.

It was a very hot day, with the temperature reaching 32.2C.

When they arrived home about 5pm they went between their house and the front house several times, with Nathan’s sister asked to watch him while his mum showered.

Once out of the shower, Nathan’s mother sent an older child to the front house to find Nathan.

This child did not thoroughly check the front house and said he was there, although that was not the case.

Nathan’s sister was sent to get him from the front house later and said he had not been there.

The whānau looked for Nathan around the property before expanding their search and he had not been seen for 60 to 90 minutes before he was found in his mum’s car.

Coroner Matthew Bates said the recommendations made were not intended as criticism of Nathan’s family, who clearly took very good care of him.

He said Nathan's death was a tragic reminder of the need for toddlers and young children to have constant adult supervision.

It was also a reminder that adults should ensure vehicles were kept locked and keys stored securely.

On this particular occasion, it was not clear how Nathan accessed the keys and the car was likely unlocked, but he was an intelligent, mobile and curious individual known to be able to use keys.

Bates also expressed a view that toddlers and young children should not be permitted to use motor vehicles as play areas, even occasionally and with adult supervision.

If vehicles were identified as a play area by a child, given their naturally inquisitive minds and tendency to wander, this could lead to further exploration of them in the absence of any supervision.

Police said no charges would be laid in relation to Nathan’s death.