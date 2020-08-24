Department of Internal Affairs wants answers from squabbling Invercargill City Council

The Department of Internal Affairs is seeking answers from the Invercargill City Council amid reports of ongoing tensions among elected members and staff in the organisation – and government intervention may follow.

Council chief executive Clare Hadley said concerns had been raised by the government department following recent media coverage of the council’s activities.

Internal Affairs had requested information due to the ongoing tensions which had regularly been the subject of public, media and social media debate.

Hadley did not outline any specific concerns raised by the department but, of late, an early August council meeting erupted into a verbal stoush and Hadley subsequently lodged a code of conduct complaint against deputy mayor Toni Biddle.

Hadley said the council would provide information to the department.

It would then provide advice to the minister of local government on action she might take, under Local Government Act regulations, which allowed the minister to intervene if necessary.

City councillors would discuss the issues at a council meeting on Tuesday and the council would provide an update to Internal Affairs later this week.

‘’Council must now provide the department with information ... our focus will be on gathering and providing that information.

‘’Further updates on the process will be made available as appropriate,’’ Hadley said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill city councillor Alex Crackett.

Councillor Alex Crackett said she welcomed the department’s intervention, adding it was bound to happen if the behaviour of a ‘’select group of people’’ continued.

She declined to mention names.

Crackett said she wanted to see leadership on the council and she wanted a solid democracy where people’s opinions were respected.

‘’I would love for [Internal Affairs intervention] to improve the relationships and leadership at the Invercargill City Council.

‘’I am really welcoming it because if it can sort out some of the issues that have hit the media, it will be better for the community.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill city councillor Nobby Clark.

Councillor Nobby Clark said the department had asked the council to take actions to ensure it worked in a more co-operative manner and not be so divided.

“That is a challenge for all elected members and the chief executive as well. We all have to play our part.’’

He believed the external intervention would help the council get better results for the city.

‘’We do have factions within our elected group ... it takes all parties to make this work,’’ Clark said.

‘’I am a bit worn out by it all I must say.

‘’It is getting to the stage where we are losing track of the tangible outcomes for the city and there is too much focus on internal factions. And I am not interested in that, I just want to get results.’’

Councillor Lesly Soper declined to comment and other councillors could not be immediately contacted.

Hadley said the council would appoint an independent adviser as sought to improve relationships and strengthen governance ahead of the Long-Term Plan process.

The independent chair of the council’s risk and assurance committee, Bruce Robertson, would assist the council through the process of ‘’assuring the Department of Internal Affairs that the council has the structure and relationships in place to deliver unified leadership for the city’’.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said an opportunity to learn, improve and strengthen the work being undertaken around the council table, and the relationships between elected members and staff, was welcomed by all elected members.

“Differences of opinion are vital to any democracy, and we will work within this review to demonstrate democracy is alive and well in our city,” Shadbolt said.

“In the interests of everyone, differences of opinion need to be respected, while a democracy aims to resolve its differences and support its community with clear leadership.’’

The elected members had welcomed the opportunity to demonstrate that they had the ability to serve their community well, he said.

Shadbolt said the challenges presented by a current and post-Covid world, along with future planning for the city’s assets, meant a respectful environment was essential to allow elected members to seek guidance from staff while having robust debate.

Hadley said councillors had taken positive steps in prioritising projects, and a focus on a strong democratic process was essential to ensure sound decision-making.

“Local government can appear to others as slow and frustrating but our processes are in place for a good reason – to ensure all options are canvassed and decisions are made thoughtfully with regard for the long term and for the priorities of the many projects and responsibilities every local authority must turn its attention to.”

Hadley said the community could be assured that it was business as usual for the day-to-day operations of the council.