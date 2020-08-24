Visitors applaud Christchurch Hospital's improved Deans Ave shuttle service

The new hospital shuttle car park on Deans Ave is a welcome change from the Lichfield St car park building, some passengers say.

Christchurch Hospital patients and visitors have welcomed upgrades to a park-and-ride site once described as a “potholed mess”.

The Canterbury District Health Board’s (CDHB) hospital shuttle returned to 25 Deans Ave from the city council-owned Lichfield St parking building on Monday.

The car park, which has 200 spaces for patients and visitors and up to 150 for staff, is sealed, lit and offers covered shelters for those waiting for a shuttle to Christchurch Hospital.

CDHB commercial portfolio manager Rachel Cadle​ said new shelters and more permanent lighting would be installed in the car park later this week.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch Hospital car parking back to old Deans Ave site

* Christchurch Hospital car parking likely heading back to old Deans Ave site

* Multiple hospital park-and-rides can only be positive - CDHB



The site was previously criticised for its poor condition, including by Age Concern chief executive Simon Templeton who said the "potholed mess" was "hopeless" for anyone with mobility issues.

Staveley housewife Judy Vaughan​, 63, used the shuttle to get to her hospital appointment on Monday.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Housewife Judy Vaughan, 63, says the car park will benefit the “whole community”.

She said the Deans Ave site, which she was visiting on Monday for the first time, was easy to find and the shuttle was a "good service".

"We had a pleasant welcome and I think it should be a benefit for ... the whole community."

Vaughan said she would recommend the service to her friends.

Beneficiary Leeza Verhoeven​, 58, travelled from her home in Reefton to pick up her 4-year-old granddaughter from Christchurch Hospital on Monday.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The car park offers 200 spaces for patients and visitors and up to 150 for staff cars. It is sealed, lit and has covered shelters.

Verhoeven said it was the first time she had used the park and ride service, and she spent about 45 minutes driving around Hagley Park looking for it until a man on the street told her the right way to go.

"I didn't know what to do, and I was starting to get quite distressed."

Verhoeven said she was pleased the facility existed, but wished it was better advertised.

"It's easy to get into ... as long as you know that it's here."

Christchurch cosmetics retailer Sophie Robinson, 36, used the shuttle to take her 2-year-old son, Walker Jones, to a skin allergy test.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Cosmetics retailer Sophie Robinson, 36, and her 2-year-old son, Walker Jones, wait for the hospital shuttle in Christchurch.

The new service made it a lot easier to get to the hospital than the Lichfield car park service had, she said.

She thought the upgraded Deans Ave site was a lot more "organised", had a “better layout” and appeared to have more parking spaces.

Peter Parr​, who has been driving a hospital shuttle for six years, said he thought the Deans Ave site was "easy to find" and much easier to drive around compared to the Lichfield site.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Hospital shuttle driver Peter Parr says the Deans Ave car park is "easy to find" and much easier to drive around.

"There's no pillars or curbs to hit, it's way superior ... there's a lot to criticise of the old car park but this is way ahead."

Parr said some passengers initially went to the Lichfield pick-up area on Monday before finding out the service had moved.

"The chairs are still there so the council haven't shifted it away ... if they do that people who don't know about this would find out a lot quicker.”

Parr said the park and ride service was getting people to and from hospital quicker than the advertised 15 minutes.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The previous pick-up area at the Lichfield St parking building.

It was "smoothly" and many of the passengers were “appreciative” of the service.

Four shuttles run between Deans Ave and Christchurch Hospital from 7.15am to 8:30pm on weekdays and from 11am to 8pm on weekends – though no shuttle runs between 2.30pm and 3.15pm.

The car park, which is controlled by a barrier arm, will be leased from Fulton Hogan and managed by Wilson Parking. It costs $5 to park there for up to four hours and an additional $1.50 each hour after that. Parking overnight costs $10.