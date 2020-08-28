Cordons lifted at Hamilton Bunnings following threat

Police cordons have now been lifted at Bunnings Warehouse on the corner of Kahikatea Drive and Quentin Drive. Nothing was located throughout the afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

Police cordons have been lifted at a Hamilton Bunnings after threats were made to the store on Friday afternoon.

Police were called about 2.50pm to Bunnings on the corner of Kahikatea Drive and Quentin Drive.

As a precaution the business was evacuated and cordons put up, a police spokesperson said.

Nothing was located at the site, but police may be carrying out follow-up enquiries there on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Police vehicles further along Quentin Drive in Hamilton

The cordons were lifted at 7.30 pm.

Bunnings Area Manager Nick Wren confirmed a threat was reported to the South Hamilton store on Friday afternoon.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our number one priority, and we thank our team for the calm and professional way they handled the situation,” Wren said.

“The store will resume trade tomorrow morning as per normal.”