Police investigating after baby food products sold in supermarkets discovered with holes in packaging

Damaged baby food has been found at several North Island Countdown supermarkets.

Police are investigating whether dozens of damaged squeezable pouches of baby food found on the shelves of different supermarkets were tampered with.

Holes have been found in about 30 packages of baby food at six supermarkets in Auckland – five Countdowns and a SuperValue – and a Countdown in Napier in recent days.

It’s unclear how they came to be punctured.

The impacted brands are Only Organic, Natureland and Smiling Tums.

In response to a series of questions from Stuff, New Zealand Food Safety director of compliance Gary Orr confirmed police were investigating to “rule out the possibility that the damage was caused deliberately”.

“Police are making a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances of how the damage occurred.”

That included the “possibility that it was the result of a manufacturing fault”, Orr said.

“Damage to packaging does occur from time to time as part of the process of manufacturing and distributing food.”

Orr said parents should check the packaging of baby food pouches before using them.

“In all the damaged product that has been identified so far, the holes have been prominent and easy to see without squeezing,” he said.

Damaged product should not be eaten.

“To be on the safe side, if you have any doubts about any baby food pouches in your home, please let the retailer know and return it to the store if you can, as this might help us track down the cause of the damage. If you have any medical concerns about your children seek medical advice.”

Woolworths New Zealand, which owns Countdown and SuperValue, had carried out a sweep of all its baby food stock to ensure no damaged baby product remains on the shelves, Orr said.

Foodstuffs was in the process of doing the same thing.

Customers can seek a refund for the products, damaged or not, a Countdown spokesperson said.

The stores where damaged product has been found are:

Birkenhead Countdown, Auckland – 15 packets

Milford Countdown, Auckland – 4 packets

Meadowlands Countdown, Auckland – 1 packet

Three Kings Countdown, Auckland – 2 packs

SuperValue Avondale, Auckland – 6 packs

Carlyle Countdown, Napier – 1 packet

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said police were making “extensive enquiries” to establish how the baby food packages were damaged.

Anyone with a pouch they suspected was damaged should store it in a plastic bag in the fridge “in case it needs to be examined”.

In a statement, a Countdown spokeswoman said the safety of its staff and customers “is our highest priority at all times”.

The supermarket chain was working with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and police to investigate the damaged packages “as a precaution”, the spokeswoman said.

“It’s not known yet whether this damage was caused in manufacturing, in transit or otherwise.

“We have checked all baby food pouches across our Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice stores and distribution centres nationwide, and customers can be assured that the product on our shelves is undamaged.”

Customer who wanted to return any of the affected brands for a refund could do so, whether they were damaged or not.

“MPI and the NZ Police have taken the lead on this investigation, and we are following their advice. We’ll provide whatever information they need to help with this.”

In the first instance, people should report damaged product to the store where they bought it.

They can also report it to police by calling 105 and quoting file number 200828/3321.