Two people have died following a serious crash in Macraes north of Dunedin late Saturday evening.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash on Macraes Back Rd in the Waitaki District was reported just before midnight.

Two other people received serious injuries and were transported to Dunedin Hospital.

The spokesperson said the investigation into the crash was ongoing.