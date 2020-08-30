Person critically injured in serious crash on Waikato's west coast

A car with one person in it crashed into a bank in Taharoa Rd, south of Kāwhia, police say.

One person has been flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition after a crash south of Kāwhia.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash in Taharoa Rd – across the harbour from Kāhwia – about 7am on Sunday.

It appeared the vehicle had crashed into a bank, said Senior Sergeant Pete Simpson.

There was one person in the vehicle, which crashed on the stretch of road between Waitere Rd and Whakapirau Rd.

The person had head injuries and had been flown to hospital in a critical condition, Simpson said.

St John sent two vehicles to the crash, and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended to support the police and ambulance services.