Mice likely cause of holes in baby food at Countdown supermarkets

Damaged pouches were found in about 30 packages of baby food at six supermarkets in Auckland – five Countdowns and a SuperValue – and a Countdown in Napier, in recent days.

The discovery sparked a police investigation, but Countdown determined it was actually caused by mice.

Countdown has launched a nationwide recall of the brands, including Smiling Tums, Only Organics and Natureland.

Heavy rain in Auckland and a strong attraction to sweeter or fruit-based baby food flavours led to mice damaging product at two of Countdown’s Auckland distribution centres, general manager for food safety Kiri Hannifin said.

The mouse activity is not related to any of the brands themselves, their production process or transportation, she said.

Supplied Only Organic is one of the brands being recalled by Countdown supermarkets.

“Countdown has found evidence of mice activity in some boxes of the above branded baby pouches.

“As a precaution, all stocks of these products in the distribution centres and stores will be removed.

“As a mum myself, I know the safety of the food you feed your baby is the most important thing. We sincerely apologise for any distress caused to our customers, our suppliers and your families.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The supermarket chain has removed the affected baby food prodcuts from the shelves.

Any customer who has bought Smiling Tums, Only Organics or Natureland baby pouches is asked to return the product to their nearest store for a full refund.

The precautionary recall includes all dates, all flavours and all batches of these products.

These products should not be consumed whether they have been damaged or not, due to the potential contamination by mice, she said.

“We ask our customers to bring the impacted products back to their local store, or for online customers, please call our customer care team on 0800 40 40 40, for a full refund,” Hannifin said.

There have been no reports of illness, however if your baby has consumed this product and you have concerns, please seek medical advice.