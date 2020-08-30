Mice likely cause of holes in baby food packaging at Countdown supermarkets after 'infestation' at two distribution centres

Rodents are believed to have nibbled on baby food packaging that was found on several supermarket shelves (file photo).

Holes in dozens of squeezable pouches of baby food found on supermarket shelves were likely caused by a “mice infestation”.

Damaged pouches were found in about 30 packages of baby food at six supermarkets in Auckland – five Countdowns and a SuperValue – and a Countdown in Napier, in recent days.

The discovery sparked a police investigation but Countdown determined it was actually caused by mice.

Countdown has launched a nationwide recall of the brands, including Smiling Tums, Only Organics and Natureland.

Ministry for Primary Industries food safety director of compliance Gary Orr said the recall followed the discovery of a mice infestation at two of Woolworth NZ’s Auckland distribution centres.

“It now looks likely that the damage was caused by these mice infestations. However, we continue to work to rule out any other possible issues in the supply chain.

“In the meantime we are working with Woolworths NZ to ensure corrective actions are taken so that this doesn’t happen again.”

Baby food products were being removed from Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice stores across the country, and signs placed to inform customers.

“If you have any affected product please return it to the retailer or throw it out,” Orr said.

“Mice must be kept away from food because they can contaminate the food and packaging with harmful microbes from their saliva, urine and droppings.

“Any food contamination is serious, but for babies it can be particularly significant, so we ask that parents check every squeezable baby food pouch in their home to ensure it is not affected by the recall.

Heavy rain in Auckland and a strong attraction to sweeter or fruit-based baby food flavours led to mice damaging product at two of Countdown’s Auckland distribution centres, general manager for food safety Kiri Hannifin said.

Only Organic is one of the brands being recalled by Countdown supermarkets.

The mouse activity was not related to any of the brands themselves, their production process or transportation, she said.

“Countdown has found evidence of mice activity in some boxes of the above branded baby pouches.

“As a precaution, all stocks of these products in the distribution centres and stores will be removed.

“As a mum myself, I know the safety of the food you feed your baby is the most important thing. We sincerely apologise for any distress caused to our customers, our suppliers and your families.”

The supermarket chain has removed the affected baby food products from the shelves.

Any customer who has bought Smiling Tums, Only Organics or Natureland baby pouches is asked to return the product to their nearest store for a full refund.

The precautionary recall includes all dates, all flavours and all batches of these products.

These products should not be consumed whether they have been damaged or not, due to the potential contamination by mice, Hannifin said.

“We ask our customers to bring the impacted products back to their local store, or for online customers, please call our customer care team on 0800 40 40 40, for a full refund,” Hannifin said.

There have been no reports of illness, however if your baby has consumed this product and you have concerns, please seek medical advice.