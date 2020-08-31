Major scrub fire near Aoraki/Mt Cook burns for second day

Firefighters battled a large blaze near Twizel on Sunday, threatening properties in its path.

A large blaze burning through wilding pines near the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park has spread significantly overnight.

The fire has been burning since about 11.25am on Sunday after flaring up on a Twizel riverbed and spreading to a large forest on Mt Cook Rd (State Highway 80).

CHRIS RUDGE/Stuff An aerial photo of the large fire on the shore of Lake Pukaki that has closed State Highway 80 and forced evacuations of residents.

It had grown to 2500 hectares and had a 23 kilometre perimeter by Sunday night but on Monday Mackenzie District Council emergency operations centre public information manager Chris Clarke said there was "significant spread" overnight and it was now covering 3100 hectares

"The winds were pretty calm overnight, but there's so much tussock and shrub so it was able to spread without wind," Clarke said.

Mike Langford/Stuff Aoraki/Mt Cook evacuated as firefighters continue to battle a mammoth blaze which has closed two state highways and continues to threaten properties.

"The good news is none of the other properties have been impacted."

Pukaki pilot Chris Rudge, who flew around the area on Monday morning, said the burnt area measured 6 kilometres north to south and up to 5km wide east to west.

“Most trees that have burnt are wilding pines. It is not a plantation. Essentially it is a forest fire.”

Winds were forecast to reach 120 kilometres per hour during Monday "which has the potential to change the situation".

Clarke said 17 helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft were battling the fire, with the first helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets going up at first light.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Wind whips up white caps across Lake Pukaki as smoke rises around the shore on Monday morning with Aoraki/Mt Cook looking over the scene.

"The majority of the firefighting is in the air," he said.

Clarke said five units of heavy earthworking equipment, diggers, had been called in to help ground crews set up a perimeter around the fire and to protect the properties.

"They will be making a 10-metre wide strip to stop the fire from jumping."

The fire jumped Mt Cook Rd and has been burning on both sides. Both roads were closed overnight, but Senior Constable Les Andrew of Twizel told Stuff that SH8 was reopened about 8.15am on Monday.

"There is a lot of smoke everywhere,” Andrew said in advising motorists to stay away from SH80.

"People would be stupid to go near SH80."

"Everyone has been patient, the police would like to thank people for their patience.

"No one has been hurt."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff A helicopter fills a monsoon bucket from Lake Pukaki on Monday morning in the battle to extinguish a nearby fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said the blaze destroyed a building in the Pukaki Downs area about 3.30pm on Sunday.

Three fire crews battled the fire throughout the night as it was threatening other nearby structures.

Crosson said their efforts had stopped the fire damaging any other properties.

Supplied This map shows where the fire in the south-western corner of Lake Pukaki was burning on Sunday night. The road running through the blaze is State Highway 80, also known as Mt Cook Rd. It is the only road into Aoraki/Mt Cook village.

She said multiple rural fire crews, mainly from mid-Canterbury, were meeting to prepare their “plan of attack” to extinguish the blaze on Monday morning.

Andrew said on Sunday he believed the fire was started when a cooking stove fell over.

According to MetService, the Aoraki/Mt Cook area was expecting to reach a high of 14 degrees Celsius on Monday.

John Bisset/Stuff Smoke rises from a fire burning out of control on the shore of Lake Pukaki.

The Canterbury High Country, Canterbury Plains and Christchurch, Otago, Southland and the Fiordland Lakes were also issued a strong wind warning.

The weather was expected to bring some relief though as some rain was expected to fall late on Monday evening.

The rain was expected to be heavy in some parts and a heavy rain warning had been issued for the ranges of Westland south of Otira, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass, the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers and Fiordland.

The warning was expected to last until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A helicopter carrying a monsoon bucket heads towards the fire burning near Lake Pukaki.

‘Each of them deserve a medal’

Locals were quick to praise the actions of those fighting the fires.

Mary Hobbs, a local of Aoraki/Mt Cook village, said on Sunday night the helicopter pilots kept doing their jobs despite the “daunting inferno”.

”It takes a tremendous amount of guts to fly in those conditions with smoke, wind and flames, which at times reached to 70 metres in height,” she said.

Her husband, Charlie Hobbs, was helping to fight the fires.

“Heartfelt thanks to each one of you amazing Kiwis,” Hobbs said. “Each of them deserve a medal.”

Hobbs also said it was tremendous to see the helicopter companies turn up and help fight the fires given the impact Covid-19 has had on their tourism-related flights.

“If these companies fold, if these guys and girls lose their jobs, who puts out such fires?”

Tony Delaney was helping out at the Pukaki airport and said everyone did a really great job in challenging conditions.

Chris Rudge/Stuff The fire, near Twizel, burnt through two kilometres of trees in its first hour.

He said he had heard helicopters had already helped save some “really nice homes” among the trees.

“It’s a big fire when you've got 20-odd aircraft on it, that’s quite something,” he said.

Delaney also owned a lodge in Aoraki/Mt Cook village and said he had about a dozen people stuck there overnight.

“It’s an evolving situation, because this thing is not going to be put out [on Monday].”

A Fenz spokesman said on Sunday they were grateful for offers of help from the local community.

“We are organising food and accommodation for a number of personnel who are assisting and we thank those who have provided resources and support at short notice,” he said.