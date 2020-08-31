Police-led convoys lead campers to safety through Lake Pukaki fire zone

Firefighters battled a large blaze near Twizel on Sunday, threatening properties in its path.

South Canterbury principal rural fire officer Rob Hands said a large fire burning near Twizel in The Mackenzie District had spread to 3,500 hectares by midday on Monday, but they hoped to have it 60 per cent containment by Monday night.

Hands said the fire had predominantly spread in a northern direction into scrub and wilding trees which was not such a “high risk”.

He said one residential property had been lost, along with some outbuildings on Pukaki Downs Station.

"Pukaki Downs is the property where it started and burnt through, right around their Lavender farm. We spent some time working with them to remove some of the valuable property."

He said authorities had met with residents of the property and were working on a plan to get them in to have a look and recover what they need this afternoon.

They had also been liaising with seven property owners about their plans to protect their properties, he said.

Joanne Holden/Stuff A helicopter with monsoon bucket drops water over the flames on Monday afternoon.

Seventy people were working on the ground to establish a perimeter around the fire, and 16 helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft were in fighting the fire from the air, he said.

”We are doing some contingency line building to the north to try and stop that backing fire that’s currently backing into the northerly wind.”

"The weather is challenging this afternoon with a building north-west wind," Hands said.

However, he said they hoped to have 60 per cent containment by tonight including the Twizel river bed area and Lake Pukaki.

Joanne Holden/Stuff Fire crews work along State Highway 80 to contain the fire on Monday.

A cause had not been identified yet, but it was possible the fire had been caused by a cooking stove being tipped over as earlier suggested by police, he said.

Hands said the majority of trees burnt were wilding pines, but property owners had planted other types of trees to control the spread of the trees which was helping to control the fire.

He said residents had "taken our advice over the years" and created containment lines which were helping to minimise the effect of the fire.

Joanne Holden/Stuff Crews are working to fight the fire from the ground and air.

Convoys leave Aoraki/Mount Cook Village

Police-led convoys are taking stranded campers and visitors to safety through a fire-hit region near Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park.

Senior Constable Les Andrew, of Twizel, said two police-escorted convoys involved 47 and 30 cars and took people along Mt Cook Rd (State Highway 80) to safety at the intersection of SH8.

SH80 has been closed since the fire, believed to have started when a hunter’s cooking stove fell over, flared up on the Twizel riverbed at about 11.25am on Sunday and quickly spread into wilding pine trees near Mt Cook Rd.

Joanne Holden/ Bejon Haswell/Stuff Seventy people are working on the ground to establish a perimeter around the fire.

Mackenzie District Council emergency operations centre public information manager Chris Clarke

said Sunday's evacuations did not officially involve Aoraki/Mt Cook Village residents although some families chose to leave as the smoke was quite bad.

Clarke also said while the fire is still not contained it has the natural borders of the lake and mountains.

CHRIS RUDGE/Stuff An aerial photo of the large fire on the shore of Lake Pukaki that has closed State Highway 80 and forced evacuations of residents.

Pukaki pilot Chris Rudge, who flew around the area on Monday morning, said the burnt area measured 6 kilometres north to south and up to 5km wide east to west.

“Most trees that have burnt are wilding pines. It is not a plantation. Essentially it is a forest fire,” Rudge said.

Winds were forecast to reach 120 kilometres per hour during Monday "which has the potential to change the situation" and Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed that the strong nor-wester winds continue to hamper attempts to contain the fire.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Wind whips up white caps across Lake Pukaki as smoke rises around the shore on Monday morning with Aoraki/Mt Cook looking over the scene.

Clarke said helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets were on the scene at first light.

"The majority of the firefighting is in the air.''

Clarke said five units of heavy earthworking equipment had been called in to help ground crews set up a perimeter around the fire and to protect properties.

"They will be making a 10-metre wide strip to stop the fire from jumping."

The fire jumped Mt Cook Rd and has been burning on both sides. Both roads were closed overnight, but Andrew told Stuff SH8 was reopened about 8.15am on Monday.

Supplied This map shows where the fire, in the south-western corner of Lake Pukaki, was burning on Sunday night. The road running through the blaze is State Highway 80, also known as Mt Cook Rd. It is the only road into Aoraki/Mt Cook Village.

"There is a lot of smoke everywhere,” Andrew said in advising motorists to stay away from SH80.

"People would be stupid to go near SH80."

"Everyone has been patient, the police would like to thank people for their patience.

"No one has been hurt."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said t

hree fire crews battled the fire through the night and their efforts had stopped it damaging any other properties.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff A helicopter fills a monsoon bucket from Lake Pukaki on Monday morning in the battle to extinguish a nearby fire.

According to MetService, the Aoraki/Mt Cook area was expected to reach a high of 14 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Canterbury High Country, Canterbury Plains and Christchurch, Otago, Southland and the Fiordland Lakes were also issued a strong wind warning.

The weather was expected to bring some relief though as some rain was expected to fall late on Monday evening.

The rain was expected to be heavy in some parts and a heavy rain warning had been issued for the ranges of Westland south of Otira, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass, the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers and Fiordland.

The warning was expected to last until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

John Bisset/Stuff Smoke rises from the fire burning out of control on the shore of Lake Pukaki on Sunday.

‘Pretty traumatic’ experience

Matt Hurst grabbed his family and some clothes before leaving their house and fleeing the rapidly advancing fire on the shore of Lake Pukaki.

"From the house we could see smoke and then 10 minutes later, big flames," he told Stuff.

Hurst evacuated with his wife and two children about midday and described the experience as "pretty traumatic" as the fire raced through scrub and wilding pines with flames visible up to 70 metres in the air.

Hurst received a call from a friend who was a firefighter soon after the fire started, telling him to evacuate.

"We jumped in a car with some clothes and a few other things and got out of there."

"People are risking their lives in flames 70 metres above us. We were worried about their safety because it looked pretty dangerous.

"Then there was a big mobilisation, local people calling up everybody to make sure they were safe."

Hurst said the firefighters were doing "an amazing job".

"Our thoughts are with everyone risking their lives and making sure there's no damage."

‘Each of them deserve a medal’

Locals were quick to praise the actions of those fighting the fires.

Mary Hobbs, a local of Aoraki/Mt Cook village, said on Sunday night the helicopter pilots kept doing their jobs despite the “daunting inferno”.

”It takes a tremendous amount of guts to fly in those conditions with smoke, wind and flames, which at times reached to 70 metres in height,” she said.

Her husband, Charlie Hobbs, was helping to fight the fires.

“Heartfelt thanks to each one of you amazing Kiwis,” Hobbs said. “Each of them deserve a medal.”

Hobbs also said it was tremendous to see the helicopter companies turn up and help fight the fires given the impact Covid-19 has had on their tourism-related flights.

“If these companies fold, if these guys and girls lose their jobs, who puts out such fires?”

Tony Delaney was helping out at the Pukaki airport and said everyone did a really great job in challenging conditions.

Chris Rudge/Stuff The fire, near Twizel, burnt through two kilometres of trees in its first hour on Sunday.

He said he had heard helicopters had already helped save some “really nice homes” among the trees.

“It’s a big fire when you've got 20-odd aircraft on it, that’s quite something,” he said.

Delaney also owned a lodge in Aoraki/Mt Cook Village and said he had about a dozen people stuck there overnight.

“It’s an evolving situation, because this thing is not going to be put out [on Monday].”

Community support

A Fenz spokesman said they were grateful for offers of help from the local community.

“We are organising food and accommodation for a number of personnel who are assisting, and we thank those who have provided resources and support at short notice,” he said.

Twizel Four Square owner Emily Bradbury said there were "heaps of families" buying supplies to donate to the firefighters.

"Everyone is rallying together and being very generous, though Fenz is making sure the volunteers are well looked after," Bradbury said.

"We've been telling people what they need, we can supply. Following on from Covid, we wanted to make ourselves available because we have plenty of food and supplies."

Bradbury said she was thankful to the volunteers from Canterbury and the wider region who were battling the blaze.

"We're really lucky to have such a good community that rally together to save property and keep people safe."

She said there was "a long road ahead" for the community to recover from the fire, but "we're a pretty resilient community".