Election 2020: National unveils $4.8 billion repair fund for nation's schools

National has announced a $4.8 billion plan to fix the nation’s classrooms and create modern learning environments for students.

During a visit to New Plymouth Boys’ High School (NPBHS) on Monday, National leader Judith Collins said $2b of the money would be rolled out under a five-year scheme called Fix New Zealand Schools Alliance, if the party won the election in October.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins was in New Plymouth on Monday for a major policy announcement ahead of the October general election.

It would be part of a wider, 10-year programme, worth a total spend of $4.8b, which aimed to fast-track education infrastructure investment and get ahead of student roll growth.

News of any potential investment in schooling infrastructure was welcomed by NPBHS principal Sam Moore.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff NPBHS principal Sam Moore welcomed any policy which would see money spent on school infrastructure.

“Every school in New Zealand has got infrastructure needs,” he said.

The $2b for the “Fix NZ Schools Alliance” would be spent over five years, ending in 2026, while the $2.8b growth plan would be spent over ten years, ending in 2031.

“Many schools need to repair leaky buildings, earthquake strengthen, address mould and dampness issues, modernise and make health and safety improvements,” Collins said.

The major announcement comes only days after the furore following the news that $11.7 million would be given, through a mix of concessionary loans and a grant, to expand the Green School in Oakura, a private entity which charges annual fees ranging from $16,000 to $43,000.

The decision prompted an open letter from New Plymouth’s Marfell Community School principal Kealy Warren to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, which heavily criticised the decision.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Marfell Community School principal Kealy Warren was among the educators who slammed the decision to fund the expansion of a private school in Taranaki. (File Photo)

Other educators in Taranaki also slammed the funding, calling it inequitable.

Warren later sent a $26.9m invoice in a bid to get equal treatment in terms of investment for her school.

The Green School funding comes from a pool of money for shovel ready initiatives as part of a $3 billion infrastructure investment to offset the impacts of Covid-19, rather than the education budget.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins announced a $4.8 billion pledge to invest in school facilities across the country if it was elected.

In the wake of the Green School decision, National’s education spokesperson Nicola Willis added her voice to the outrage and called it “rank hyprocrisy”.

In the fall-out, it was revealed the project was one pushed by Green Party co-leader James Shaw, who had since faced backlash from within his own ranks, prompting an apology and statement that he would not make the same choice again.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins, middle, was joined by New Plymouth MP Jonathan Young, left and Nicola Willis, the party's education spokesperson, for the funding announcement.

In announcing National’s $4.8b repair policy, Collins said all children should have safe, warm and modern classrooms.

The alliance would bring together builders, educators, architects and engineers to fast-track school repair work and required upgrades.

It would focus on streamlining redevelopment work worth more than $100,000 over the next five years and create hundreds of jobs in the process.

Part of the scheme included contractors getting incentives to use local sub-contractors and labour as a means to stimulate employment and local business activity.

Collins was joined at NPBHS by Willis, New Plymouth MP Jonathan Young and Chris Bishop, MP for Hutt South and its transport and infrastructure spokesperson.

During their visit, the group toured the school and Collins, who was met with a round of cheers when she first arrived, mixed and mingled with staff and students.

The repair and redevelopment work mooted by National sits alongside a school growth plan, which would see about 60 new schools built, along with a sufficient number of classrooms to accommodate roll growth of 100,000 by 2030.

Last December, the Government spent $396m on improving school property, which resulted in a one-off cash injection to state schools, worth $693 per student and capped at $400,000.

In its 2019 Budget, it also detailed $1.2b of capital expenditure as part of the first four-year phase of a 10-year School Property Programme.