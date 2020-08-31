Auckland man missing after going fishing in kayak in Clevedon

The fisherman went missing near Duder Regional Park in Clevedon (file photo).

A search is underway for a man missing after going fishing alone on a kayak on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said the man was reported missing on Monday morning after heading out for a solo fishing trip near Duder Regional Park in south Auckland’s Clevedon on Sunday afternoon.

The spokeswoman said it was believed the man was fishing on a kayak, and he never came back to land.

Police Maritime Unit, the Eagle helicopter and Coast Guard are all working to locate the man.

A “number” of other inquiries were also underway, she said.