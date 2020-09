Bairds Rd, in Ōtara, near where a pedestrian has been hit by a car. (File photo)

A pedestrian has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car in South Auckland.

Police were called to the crash on Bairds Rd, about 6.05am on Sunday.

One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Parts of Bairds Rd are cordoned off as police investigate the cause of the crash.