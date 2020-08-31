'It’s the rules ... so you just wear it,' says Blenheim woman on bus by herself

Masks or face coverings are mandatory for people using public transport during alert level 2 or higher.

Blenheim woman Elizabeth Schofield had the bus to herself on Monday morning.

Regardless, she was wearing her mask.

Schofield said it was important for people to follow the rules, even if there weren’t many people using public transport.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Springlands resident Elizabeth Schofield had the bus to herself on Monday morning.

“It’s the rules ... so you just wear it,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Nelson bus passengers prepare for mandatory mask use from Monday

* Coronavirus: Police will adopt educational approach over mask-wearing on public transport, PM says

* Palmerston North bus users happy about mandatory face masks



She normally took the bus at least once a week, and started wearing her mask last week. Today, it was to see her dentist, she said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Blenheim bus driver Kai Hawkins says most people had some form of face covering while on the bus.

Blenheim bus driver Kai Hawkins said he had picked up six people by 10.30am on Monday, and five had masks with them.

One person had forgotten the nationwide mask mandate kicked in from Monday, but the bus company, Ritchies Coachlines had given drivers a few reusable face masks to give out to people for free.

“Most people will try to cover their face, and they are compliant but it becomes self-policing,” Hawkins said.

When one person did not cover their face, they stood out and that forced them to follow the rules, he said.

“It’s encouraging, and it’s about the fact that many people wouldn't want to be the exception to the rule,” he said.

“We haven’t had a particularly busy morning but everybody was certainly complying.

“But if some people won’t do it, it’s not our job to be the policemen,” he said.

Not wearing a face covering on public transport could be punishable by a $300 infringement notice or a fine of up to a $1000 imposed by the courts.

Children under 12 did not need to wear face masks on public transport.