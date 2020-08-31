Fire bosses say no risk of fire getting to 'premix' at old mill

Emergency services at the former paper mill at Mataura, where part of it is on fire. The mill also houses ouvea premix, which is regarded as a hazardous substance.

Fire bosses this afternoon say the fire at the former paper mill in Mataura is not near the ouvea premix which is stored on the site.

“There is no danger of the fire getting near the premix,” incident controller Scott Lindsay said.

The fire is 30m away from the premix and down another floor and regarded now by the fire service as contained.

The fire 10m by 10m in size and currently contained. It’s in a sub-basement area in the hydro generator.

“We will be extinguishing the fire once we know there is no power being generated in that area,” Lindsay said.

The fire started at 1.40pm.

About 30 firefighters and the Hazmat team are at the site of the old mill. Road diversion have been put in place.

Early reports indicated the fire was “well involved”.

Blair Jackson/Stuff Looking north to the former paper mill from the corner of Kana St and Doctors Rd. Emergency services are on the scene after a fire has broken out in part of the mill.

The initial concern of the fire was in regard to the ouvea premix which is store at the mill.

Taha Asia Pacific was the company that stored 10,000 tonnes of the premix in the former paper mill, and another 10,000 in warehouses in Invercargill before it went into liquidation in 2016.

Taha had a contract with Rio Tinto to take dross, which is a by product of the smelting process at Tiwai near Bluff and turn it into the premix to be used as a fertilizer.

The premix has been a contentious point for Mataura residents who want the substance removed from their town.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Fire fighters are racing to the scene of a fire in the former paper mill building at Mataura.

The FENZ HAZMAT Rescue Command Truck arrived at 2.35pm and firefighters began setting up about 300m from the mill.

There are three fire trucks and at least five police cars on site.

About 2.43pm the Hazmat truck drove north past the mill, appearing to leave the scene. The three fire trucks are still beside the mill.

Power has also been intermittent in the township since the fire. PowerNet has two vehicles at the mill as well.

Mataura resident Chris Couzens said there was a strong wind blowing into the fire.

"When the fire first started there was a strong chemical smell, we put masks on.

"The smell's not too bad now but we can still smell it."

Couzen said he had not been told to evacuate.

Murray Kitto, 74 of Gore, said he saw smoke coming the building after hearing the fire station alarm and going outside to have a look.

“It didn’t look good when it started. There was white smoke coming from the building,” Kitto said.

Kitto said it was a “dead right” reminder the ouvea premix should be removed from the building.

Another Mataura resident said it was believed the fire was in the ‘’hyrdo-generator plant’’, which generates electricity for the building.

“There’s smoke everywhere, there’s smoke coming out of the chimneys and there’s firemen heading in all directions,’’ she said.

Mataura resident Lana Rangi said she was at Mataura School, where they were letting our children out early because of road diversions.

Rangi said she hadn't seen any smoke but there were police cars throughout the township on either side of the bridge.

Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks said he had been made aware of the fire but was still in the process of getting more detail.

A statement from the Gore District Council says they had been advised of the fire, which forced the closure of the Mataura Bridge.

“There is a detour in place at Kaiwera Rd for southbound traffic. Our roading team says Kaiwera Rd is sealed with no bridge weight restrictions, therefore is suitable for heavy transport.”

An attendant at Mataura Caltex said they had lost power and it was likely they would be closing for the day.

The Caltex was too far away from the fire to notice smoke but there were a lot of police cars and road diversion in place, he said.

A Mataura business owner said there had been power cuts off and on since the fire started.

In July, emergency services were called to the former paper mill because of a burst sprinkler.