Driver gets nine months of home detention for friend's fatal fall from car

A Northland man whose friend fell from the car he was driving and died after hitting her head on the road wept in court as he learned of the consequences for the dead woman’s family.

Quintin Heihei, 30, of Kaeo, was sentenced to nine months of home detention when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Monday.

He had earlier plead guilty to one charge of driving dangerously and thereby causing the death of Takotoroa Mareikura, 24, on September 29, 2018.

Heihei and Mareikura, who had recently moved to Hamilton from Northland, had connected via social media and had met for the first time that day.

The pair had spent the day drinking and had been visiting others in the city – a day which came to an end in Charlemont St with Mareikura calling a taxi.

However they got into a disagreement over who should pay the taxi driver, and he drove off without her.

Mareikura instead chased Heihei's car as he reversed down the driveway, reaching for the door and trying to get into the front passenger seat.

But Heihei continued to drive away. Mareikura managed to hang on for a short distance, but lost her grip, fell and hit her head on the road. The impact knocked her unconscious.

Heihei saw what had happened and came immediately to her aid, moving her off the road. However the injuries were serious.

She was taken to Waikato Hospital where she remained on life support until her family made the reluctant decision to switch it off on October 1.

That decision and the loss of their loved sister and daughter had traumatised Mareikura’s family, the court heard.

Victim impact statement’s from her mother and sister were read to the court, however Judge Kim Saunders suppressed their names as well as some of the more traumatic details in the statements.

Mareikura’s mother spoke of being unable to work for two months after her daughter’s death. She had suffered from sleeplessness, was unable to focus and subsequently endured financial hardship.

The sister – with whom Mareikura was staying at the time of her death – talked about the horror of having to turn off her sibling’s life support the day after the incident.

Judge Saunders took a start point of three years in jail, and allowed for a full 25 per cent discount for Heihei’s guilty plea.

He also had in his favour a cultural report that shed some light on his troubled childhood. Combined, this warranted a deduction of 14 months, leading to a 22-month jail term, which the judge converted to nine months of home detention.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Hames had argued prior to sentencing that the cultural report warranted only a minimal deduction on the length of the sentence. While he had witnessed domestic violence, he had not been the direct victim of that violence himself.

Judge Saunders said while his upbringing was “similar to the movie Once Were Warriors ... you were exposed to it and saw the consequences of it” and this was something that needed to be taken into consideration.

He was still loved by his mother and had found work in the building industry.

“Your conduct has undoubtably turned [Mareikura’s family’s] lives upside down ... This has been and will continue to be a time of great sadness and conflicting emotions for them.”

Defence counsel Jess Tarrant said her client was extremely remorseful for his actions that day.

“He will continue to carry this guilt for the rest of his life ... he desperately wants to make amends.”

Mareikura’s family had declined to take part in a restorative justice meeting with Heihei, but it was hoped this still might be able to happen sometime in the future.