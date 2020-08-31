Councillor publicly apologises after turning his back on a waiata

Wellington City councillor Sean Rush has agreed to attend Treaty of Waitangi training after he turned his back on a waiata.

A petition was launched on Sunday calling for Rush to attend the training or be forced to resign after the first-term councillor turned his back on a waiata at a council meeting on Wednesday.

By Monday afternoon, the petition had attracted more than 700 signatures.

A petition is calling for Wellington City councillor Sean Rush to attend Treeaty of Waitangi training or resign.

Rush posted on his Facebook page on Monday: "I deeply regret what happened and any offence caused. I was always taught to 'own' your mistakes and I certainly own this one.

"In my various careers I have always strived for good outcomes for Māori. I hope I can earn the trust of Wellingtonians, and Māori in particular, to use my role on the council to seek better outcomes for Māori here in Wellington.

"To ensure this type of error does not occur again, I have asked for some training to learn more about the important cultural protocols that apply to councils and during council meetings."



Roxy Coervers, who started the petition, wrote to Rush and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster on Thursday, requesting Rush undergo diversity and sensitivity training around the Treaty.

Rush responded to the email about an hour later, but by Monday afternoon Foster had yet to respond.

The incident occurred when seven councillors were singing a waiata in support of a move from councillor Jill Day to give iwi voting rights on council committees.

Rush later said the action was not meant as a sign of disrespect, and he turned around in his chair to gather his thoughts before raising a point of order.

When asked if he had taken any action with Rush over the incident, Foster said he had privately told Rush to apologise.



Rush had since decided to undertake “some appropriate training”, Foster said.

Coervers said in her petition that Rush’s actions were not what people should expect from an elected member.

“This behaviour is rude, problematic, inappropriate, and disrespectful and is not indicative of how local residents wish to be represented in their local government, nor is it the manner in which an elected councillor should behave when presented with issues that directly affect local iwi.”

She alleged the incident was a breach of councillors’ Code of Conduct.

“This petition calls for councillor Rush to attend diversity and sensitivity training surrounding Te Tiriti, the manner in which local government representatives must work to uphold the tenets of Te Tiriti, and ways to further support and uplift mana whenua, as well as issue a public apology.”



The petition called for Rush to resign if the training was not undertaken.

In her email to Rush and Foster on Thursday, Coervers said she was “disgusted and appalled” with the incident.

Rush apologised to Coervers for his behaviour, and said he did not recognise the song was a waiata, which he understood to be more formal and signalled in advance.

“I listened respectfully for the most part, but turned at the end to compose myself as I was about to speak.

“I was quite upset myself when my friend and colleague councillor Day expressed her disappointment and described the song as a waiata, and I apologised to her as soon as I could afterwards.”

Coervers said she would present the petition to Foster and council chief executive Barbara McKerrow next week.

”Andy Foster has proven he can’t respond to my email, so I’ll go and present it to him in person.”