Wellington architect Megan Wraight, public space pioneer, dies at 58

In this 2010 photo, Megan Wraight, front, is pictured at the reopening of Cobblestone Park in Vivian St after a redevelopment. She is pictured with colleague Nicole Thompson with then-mayor Kerry Prendergast.

Renowned Wellington architect Megan Wraight has died aged 58.

Wraight, who had cancer, died on Monday morning surrounded by family and friends. The well-known capital landscape architect is being remembered for her influence on several of the city’s landmark public spaces, and her tenacious, collaborative attitude towards design.

Nicole Thompson, Wraight’s friend and colleague at Wraight + Associates, said Wraight did all she could to make sure the people working with her were in an environment conducive to the best design output.

Some of her more prominent large-scale urban projects in the capital include Waitangi Park, Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, and the Wellington Waterfront redevelopment.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Pictured here in 2012, Wraight was lead designer of Wellington’s Waitangi Park.

She also completed design work on Waitomo Caves in the Waikato, Wynyard Quarter in Auckland and the Christchurch Coastal Pathway. Wraight had worked with Sir Ian Athfield and his company, Athfield Architects.

Thompson, walking through Waitangi Park while talking about Wraight on the phone, joked she was “enjoying a part of Megan’s brain”.

“She was an amazingly sharp figure, and could be given any bit of land and figure out what needed to be done without spending hours pondering things.”

The public spaces she had touched had become very special to Wellingtonians, Thompson said.

“Megan had very clear visions of what she wanted to achieve with any project she engaged with. A huge part of that was a real passion about collaboration ... whether that was with architects, designers – it was something she got a lot of joy out of.

Christel Yardley/Stuff In 2016, Wraight with Athfield Architects’ John Hardwick-Smith.

“As well as the process of designing, she could think about how a space might or could be used. She would do more than provide a habitat for people, she’d look at how our urban environments can improve other aspects of the way we live.”

Wraight always thought about how wildlife used and interacted with spaces, Thompson said.

“It has always been obvious to me Megan has had a huge influence on landscape architecture and the people she has worked with.”

Wraight studied a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture at Melbourne’s RMIT University, graduating in 1992. In 1998, she established Megan Wraight Landscape Architects, now Wraight + Associates.

She was the recipient of several accolades, including in 2006 the prestigious International Federation of Landscape Architects award. In 2013, she received the Arts Foundation of New Zealand Laureate Award – the first landscape architect to receive it.

John Hardwick-Smith, from Athfield Architects, said Wraight’s impact could be seen in many New Zealand cities. She would be missed personally and professionally, he said.

Maarten Holl/Stuff In 2006, Wraight holds a Meuhlenbeckia Axillaris in Waitangi Park.

“Megan was very committed to making a positive contribution to [Wellington] city ... [she] responded to the particulars of place, people and culture.”

Wraight’s legacy would live on in the spaces she created and in the connections she had made with people, Hardwick-Smith said.

Simon Morton, Wraight’s family friend of three decades and neighbour, said she represented a unique, visionary voice in a country of pragmatists. She was an early advocate of public space and was an artist at heart, he said.

Wraight is survived by her husband, Paul, and daughter Wawe​.