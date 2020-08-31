One person flown to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries after crash

A car and truck collided on Bluff Highway on Monday afternoon.

One person has moderate injuries after a a car and truck collided between Invercargill and Bluff on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to a crash on State Highway 1 between the Old Bluff Highway and Heenan Rd turnoff at 3.48pm.

Initially there was a report of one person trapped in a car, the spokesperson said.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person was taken by helicopter to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

Two ambulances were also at the scene.

The NZ Transport Agency said the road had been closed for a time but was reopened at 5pm.

