Person critically injured in Southland crash
A person is reported to be in a critical condition after a crash involving a car and truck between Invercargill and Bluff on Monday afternoon.
A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to a crash on State Highway 1 between the Old Bluff Highway and Heenan Rd turn off at 3.48pm.
There was a report of one person trapped in a car who was said to be critically injured, the spokesperson said.
A helicopter was dispatched to the scene.
The New Zealand Transport Agency confirmed the road had been closed and no detour was in place.
READ MORE:
* Southland business grows in different directions across the province
* Petition to reinstate Hollyford Road in Fiordland gains traction
* Covid-19 drives sales of lifestyle blocks to record high
Stuff