Person critically injured in Southland crash

A car and truck collided on Bluff Highway on Monday afternoon.

A person is reported to be in a critical condition after a crash involving a car and truck between Invercargill and Bluff on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to a crash on State Highway 1 between the Old Bluff Highway and Heenan Rd turn off at 3.48pm.

There was a report of one person trapped in a car who was said to be critically injured, the spokesperson said.

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Agency confirmed the road had been closed and no detour was in place.

