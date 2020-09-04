Menacing classification upheld for dog that bit man who entered its yard

Bonnie is an English bull terrier-Staffordshire cross weighing an estimated 10-12kg. She was classified as menacing after she bit a man who entered the secure section of the rural Tasman District property where she lives.

A menacing classification has been upheld for a dog that bit a man after he ignored warning signs and entered the secure rear section of the rural Tasman District property where the animal lives.

The man received treatment at Nelson Hospital for the bite, which he received on the top of his hand after he put it down for the animal to sniff.

A dog classified as menacing must be muzzled in any public place.

Bonnie, an 8-year-old English bull terrier-Staffordshire cross bit the man in early January after he disregarded signs saying “no entry” and “beware of the dog” on a secondary gate to the property and entered the area where she was confined.

READ MORE:

* Owner objects to dog's menacing classification after it bit man who ignored warning signs

* Menacing dog classification questioned as owner raises concerns about investigation

* Alleged fatal attack disputed; English pointer cross Karma accused



Supplied The wound on the man’s hand 10 days after Bonnie bit him in January.

Visitors can access the main driveway and front of the house without encountering the dog.

Bonnie's owner, Lizzy Balls, in July objected to the menancing classification at a meeting of the Tasman District Council animal control subcommittee.

“I don't think it's fair to prescribe her as menacing and therefore having to muzzle her for the odd occasion that she goes to the vet, which causes her stress, because someone has ... disrespected our property,” Balls told the subcommittee of deputy mayor Stuart Bryant and councillor Dana Wensley.

The elected members heard Bonnie had “a bit of previous” before the January incident – she bit a person in 2013 and another in 2014, neither of whom required treatment.

Balls told the meeting she and her partner took dog ownership seriously and had put in additional fencing and erected signs after the attack in 2014. They had also worked with a dog trainer.

BREAKFAST Breakfast presenters Matty McLean and John Campbell attempt to attract the attention of their four-legged viewers.

Council regulatory manager Adrian Humphries said the attitude of dog owners was important.

In Balls’ case, she had done “everything in your power” to stop the dog being a problem.

“Unfortunately, ... a foolish trespasser has got into your property and caused this incident,” Humphries said at the July meeting. “But ... there's still that potential. It could have been a lot worse and we've got to protect people.”

After deliberating behind closed doors, the elected members agreed to uphold the menacing classification.