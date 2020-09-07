Coroner rules Marlborough man missing for three years likely dead

Colin Ross, a “normally upbeat person”, went missing in 2017 and has never been found.

A Marlborough man who went missing three years ago, his car found near the entrance to a national park, is likely dead, a coroner says.

Waihopai Valley resident, Colin Malcolm Ross, was reported missing on October 30, 2017, having been last seen by his wife five days earlier.

His car was located by police on November 3, 2017 at the Karamea end of the Heaphy Track, in the Kahurangi National Park on the West Coast.

He was 53-years-old and his body was never found.

A coroner’s report, released on Monday, said while the cause of death was still unknown it was likely that Ross was dead.

Coroner David Robinson said in his report Ross had gone about “business as usual” the day before going missing, contacting a vineyard owner about filming on his property.

Supplied Credit card transactions show Ross travelled from Blenheim to Murchison to Westport before his car was found at the entrance to the Heaphy Track on November 3.

On the morning of October 25, bank transactions showed Ross’s movements around Blenheim, including trips to Selmes’ Garden Centre (gardening supplies), Pak ‘n Save (laundry, dishwasher, liquorice, oranges) and Mitre 10 Mega (gardening supplies, seeds or plants and a soaker hose).

These purchases seemed consistent with notes in Ross’s diary; “potato patch” and “Buy: corn seed, beans, tomatoes”, the coroner said in his report.

Ross, described by his wife as a “normally upbeat person”, was filmed by surveillance cameras at each of the places he visited, and police were able to identify his vehicle on CCTV travelling through the Blenheim CBD about 5pm.

Ross was then captured by CCTV buying fuel in Murchison at 7.30pm. He took cash from an ATM machine in Westport at 9.30pm.

Supplied CCTV captured Colin Ross in his 1996 Toyota RAV 4 on October 25, 2017.

The coroner’s report said Ross had the potential to “go bush” for a period to collect his thoughts. He had previously read an account of someone who had decided to live in the wilderness, it said.

An earlier missing person’s report was filed for Ross when he quit his job, bought a yacht and went sailing for six months. The report did not outline when this happened.

But after leaving his car near the Heaphy Track, he did not take his phone or laptop. No camping gear or food appeared to have been taken from the house.

He did, however, take a jacket, toothbrush, backpack, duvet, cigarettes, tarpaulin, Swiss Army knife, headlamp and scissors.

By October 29, his wife, who he had been with for 20 years, asked a friend to check a spot Ross was known to visit.

The following day, she made a missing person’s report to police, feeling the length of absence was “not in her husband’s nature”.

As police carried out their investigations, the family got a helicopter and searched the Waihopai Valley and Lake Chalice area.

His Toyota Rav 4 was spotted in the car park at the Karamea end of the Heaphy Track on November 1 and reported to police two days later.

Inside the vehicle was the duvet from his house and an empty bottle of scotch, the report said.

An extensive search of the area, using 527 man-hours, was carried out, including three hours by air, but without success. The search was abandoned on November 14, as it was deemed unlikely that anyone equipped as Ross was could have survived to that point.

He also did not show up for consultancy work he was “elated” to have secured on November 20.

Ross’s medical evidence suggested his doctor was not “aware of any matters relating to mental health ... or to the doctor’s knowledge, there was no history of drug or alcohol abuse”, the report said.

Police found there was “nothing suspicious or untoward in relation to Ross’s disappearance”, it said.

The coroner said in his report all the evidence – the time that had elapsed, no contact with loved ones, no bank accounts accessed – satisfied him “to the requisite high standard” that Ross was dead.

But due to Ross’s body not being found he could reach no conclusion on the specific cause of death.