Mailbox drop made claims about principal in 2019

A mass mailbox drop in a small rural town claimed the local primary principal used school computers to ‘’gain access to online dating sites exposing himself on camera performing lewd acts sending them on to women he has met online’’.

The mail drop, to dozens of households in Wallacetown, near Invercargill, was in August 2019 – a year before it was revealed the same principal had resigned after facing another allegation in 2020 that pornography had been found on his work laptop.

It is unclear if the allegations related to the same material.

The 2019 letter dropped into the Wallacetown mail boxes by an anonymous person said: ‘’Dear parents, It has come to our attention through reliable sources of abuse of school resources committed by our Wallacetown primary school principal.’’

The principal at the time was Neville Hore.

‘’He has used school computers to gain access to online dating sites exposing himself on camera performing lewd acts sending them on to women he has met online,’’ the letter claims.

It ends with: “I personally do not believe this man should be running the school as a responsible member of the community finding this behaviour totally unacceptable and should be relieved of his position.’’

Stuff was told of the 2019 mailbox drop after it reported last week that the Teaching Council had launched an investigation after pornography was allegedly found on Hore’s work laptop by a student who borrowed it during lockdown.

The school’s board of trustees received Hore’s resignation on May 25 and it took effect from July 19.

Questions have been raised as to what actions were taken by school and ministry authorities in 2019 when the allegations first came to light.

The school’s board of trustees and the Ministry of Education have both confirmed they were aware of the 2019 and 2020 allegations.

Wallacetown School board of trustees chairman Carl Stewart confirmed the board was aware of the ‘’fliers’’ dropped into the mailboxes in Wallacetown mid 2019, but added: ‘’Unfortunately we are unable to comment further as this is currently under investigation by the Teaching Council.’’

The Ministry of Education also confirmed a ‘’concern’’ was raised with the ministry in August 2019, which it referred to the school’s board of trustees.

‘’We are satisfied the school board followed their complaints procedures in responding to the concerns raised in August last year, and sought the appropriate advice in doing so,’’ the ministry’s Katrina Casey said.

Casey would not say what the outcome was when the board looked into the matter in 2019.

She also said: ‘’As previously noted, we are aware a concern was raised with the school’s board this year, which led it to initiate an investigation [which it has concluded].

‘’As is required when any alleged issue is raised about a person with a teaching registration, the board informed the Teaching Council.’’

The Teaching Council, which is investigating, said it had no updates to give.

Hore, who has previously declined to comment, was unable to be contacted on Friday.

Wallacetown School has about 50 primary school students and is a 10-minute drive from Invercargill.