Unemployed first-time voter vies for Hamilton seat in Parliament

An unemployed Hamilton man wants a seat in parliament to give other beneficiaries a voice.

As the Prime Minister pressed elbows in Tauranga and Judith Collins strutted the streets of Hawke’s Bay with hordes of aids and party faithful in tow, Matthew Coleman posed in his mum’s classic caravan on her front lawn.

His campaign poster in the window makes his pitch: “someone real like you”.

When Covid-19 hit, confused beneficiaries came to Coleman's door, stressed and asking him for advice.

It sparked an idea, why not get a full-time job doing this?

The unemployed father of three is running as an independent candidate in the Hamilton East electorate - about as far from the national political fray as you can get.

It’s the first time he’s enrolled and will be casting a vote – presumably for himself.

“This year I care, I care a lot.”

Coleman's campaign headquarters is the Rototuna house where the 32-year-old lives with his parents and brother.

He’s going up against the city’s most established candidates, Labour's Jamie Strange and National’s David Bennett.

It’s not easy. Coleman recently put up about five campaign signs around the neighbourhood. Four were torn down shortly after, he said.

But Covid-19 sparked a real political drive in Coleman, he said, it was "chaos” for beneficiaries.

The start of lockdown saw Work and Income offices shut their doors, phone lines chocka and people unsure whether they could access their payments.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Matthew Coleman, an independent candidate for Hamilton East, said he wants to help other beneficiaries to vote.

“All our neighbours were asking me: ‘what’s going on, what’s going on?’”

Coleman’s been on and off a benefit in Hamilton for the past eight years.

Other clients seek him out because he understands the system and knows how to communicate with WINZ, he said.

He’s tried scaffolding and his own scrap metal venture and his last job was dairy farming – he told Stuff that role lasted four months.

“I’m just another person and I’ve never tried to be anything more than I am, I’ve struggled to hold a job.”

He’s never found his passion so nothing’s stuck.

“I guess I haven't found anything I’m passionate enough to deal with the numbs of that job, or the effort for what I’m getting paid.”

Coleman said “he’s been too concerned” helping other beneficiaries to keep up full time work.

He receives $680 per week on his jobseeker's support benefit which he said goes to rent, power, fuel, food – he shares custody of two children – and a packet of cigarettes.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Matthew Coleman said he was inspired to run for parliament when he saw the effect of Covid-19 on beneficiaries.

He admits he’s had run-ins with the law.

Coleman stole a vehicle and breached community detention conditions twice several years ago, he said.

And last year, he was convicted for stealing property under $500 when he took a disused oven for scrap metal, perched beside a bin at the side of the road, he said.

But he thinks his past could be an advantage.

“How many other members of parliament can say they have experience in this way?”

He won’t judge voters who have had difficult times in their past, he said.

“I can see through most fraud straight away, because there was a time when I was younger when I was a criminally-minded person.

“I know this is off-putting for some, but I’m standing as the person I am.”

His main goal is helping other beneficiaries to vote.

“To enrol to vote online you need photo ID, that’s about 80 per cent of them out, they don’t have licences or photo ID.”

Manually sending in forms is difficult too, Coleman said, because many don’t have access to printers or internet data.

And putting down an address – where beneficiaries might not supposed to be living with a partner –deters some, he said.

“[beneficiaries] are too scared to enrol to vote because they don’t want to lose their benefit, they are stuck with not voting.

“They are stuck with no voice.”

Coleman said he has helped about 27 Work and Income clients enrol so far by giving out forms and scanning their documents.

He doesn’t have any ulterior motive, he said.

“I don’t want them to vote for me to be the member of parliament, and say ‘you’ve got to get me into that position’, no.

“I want to show beneficiaries that voting matters, because there’s going to be issues in this election that affect them.”

He also wants more services for beneficiaries at Work and Income offices, like budgeting seminars and advisors.

Though he hasn’t voted or held down a long-term job, Coleman thinks full-time politics is for him.

“I realise it would be a full-on job but I think having the right attitude and passion is key.

“Supporting and helping the community sparked for me during Covid-19 and inspired me to step up and run.”