Father and his child killed in fatal crash near Invercargill

A young father and his five-month-old baby were the two people killed in a fatal crash in Southland this week.

Matthew Dale Harris, 22, and his infant daughter Ruby Jane Harris died after the vehicle they were in was struck by another vehicle on State Highway 6, near Invercargill, about 4pm on Wednesday.

Police extend their sympathies to their family and friends at this difficult time.

The crash happened about 150m north of the Makarewa Bridge, near Invercargill

It’s understood an oncoming vehicle caused the crash when it crossed the centreline.

Investigations are ongoing to establish what occurred.

A teenager in one of the other three vehicles was critically injured, and remains in Dunedin Hospital.

Three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.