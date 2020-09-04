SPCA investigating after dog found with arrow through her head in Gore

SPCA are investigating an incident in which a dog had an arrow put through its head.

This story contains graphic content.

The SPCA is investigating after a dog in Gore was found with an arrow through her head.

Chief executive Andrea Midgen said she was notified of the incident on September 3, through the Gore District Council.

The SPCA was in the process of talking to the council and the vet to find out more of the incident, Midgen said.

Furever Homes chairwoman Donna Keil said she knew of the dog, named Lou, and took her into its care after being treated at Combined Vet Services in Gore.

The arrow had come within an inch of hitting a main artery and the dog had come into Furever Homes’ care dehydrated and without any food in its stomach, Keil said.

Although Lou will be deaf in one ear because of the incident, she should recover, but the dog had been traumatised by its owner, she said.

Lou would be looked after by Furever Homes, but she did have mental health issues as a result of her previous ownership and a lack of trust for male humans..

Gore District Council marketing communication manager Sonia Gerken said the dog control team were notified of the incident and had taken her to the vet.

Gerken could not confirm if the dog had been registered with the council.