The Department of Conservation site at Bark Bay, in the Abel Tasman National Park. (File photo)

A child who went missing in the Abel Tasman National Park has been found safe and well.

Search and rescue volunteers were preparing to look for the child, who disappeared about 4.15pm.

But a police spokeswoman said the child was found "safe and well" about 6pm.

The child reportedly became separated from their family during a walk near Bark Bay.