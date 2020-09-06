Man claims he was beaten by contractor over ute blocking driveway dispute

Brett Hodge he was assaulted after asking a contractor to move a ute blocking his driveway.

A father was allegedly beaten unconscious in front of his terrified children by a building contractor after asking the man to move his vehicle from blocking his driveway.

Brett Hodge said he was left with a black eye and cut lip after the attack, in which he claimed he was punched in the head while on the phone to police, thrown against a fence and threatened with being kicked as he lay dazed on the ground.

The incident, which also allegedly involved the man’s workmate nephew hurling abuse at him, only stopped when his son, 13, and daughter, 11, ran down the drive and screamed at the pair to leave him alone.

It was triggered by a long-running frustration about workers from a nearby construction site repeatedly ignoring requests not to park in Hodge and his neighbours’ shared drive to unload tools.

“They just escalated it so quickly,” Hodge said. “I went out thinking he was going to say sorry, but it was just straight into swearing and threatening, instantly. It was bizarre.”

Police are investigating the incident, which happened outside Hodge’s central Christchurch home at 3.40pm on Friday.

Hodge said he was worried about repercussions after the men allegedly repeatedly threatened him and told him they “know where he lives” and would come back and “get him”.

“I don’t get into fights,” he told Stuff. “I’m a 41-year-old small business owner and my wife is a teacher. I’ve never been in a fight in my life.”

Lance Ash, whose plastering company employed the alleged offender as a sub-contractor, said the man told him Hodge had screamed in his nephew’s face during the argument, and that he only pushed him to the ground – and never punched him – as Hodge was being confrontational.

But Hodge rubbished those claims as “completely untrue”, saying: “I didn’t come out screaming and I didn’t touch any of them, not once.”

Hodge said he had to ask a worker on Friday morning to move so he could get out to work, and after spotting a ute in his drive later that afternoon when he went out again.

But instead of an apology he said he was met with a tirade of abuse from a man in his mid-30s and another of about 17.

“They just started screaming at me, telling me to f... off and getting intimidating. One told me he was going to f... me up and smash me in the head.”

After the younger man began “chest bumping” him, Hodge said he went on to the footpath where there were plenty of witnesses, but the pair started threatening him.

As he called the police from his driveway, Hodge said the older man punched him in the head – which the person on the call could hear – knocking him out and breaking his phone.

His children later told him the man threw him against the fence and were about to start kicking him before they left, driven away by a third man who watched from the vehicle.

Hodge went to the police that night and has since sought medical advice over worries of concussion.

“I’m worried because they do know where we live. I just can’t believe they feel it’s okay to park in the driveway,” he said.