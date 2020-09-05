Support being provided to families of two Kiwis on missing livestock export ship, PM says

The Gulf Livestock 1, which had dozens of crew on board and nearly 6000 cattle, issued a distress signal in the middle of a typhoon.

Support is being provided to the families of two New Zealanders who were on board a ship carrying thousands of live cows that is believed to have sunk in stormy weather.

Speaking to reporters at Morrinsville College on Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had not been in contact with the families of the two New Zealanders on the ship.

“But I did seek information as to whether or not they were being supported and I understand they are,” she said.

The Gulf Livestock 1, a Panamanian-registered cargo ship, was built in 2002.

“Obviously key for us will be making sure that they’re getting as much information as we can.”

Officials were waiting for a further briefing from the Japanese coast guard, Ardern said.

The coast guard found a third crew member on Friday (local time) in waters where the ship travelling from Napier to China is believed to have gone down.

The rescued man is Jay-nel Rosals, a Filipino deckhand. He was wearing a life jacket and floating in a raft north of Amami Oshima island in the East China Sea.

Live animal exports are a significant income earner.

Earlier on Friday, coastguard rescuers had also found an unconscious man floating face down about 120km northwest of the island. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Another Filipino crew member, chief officer Edvardo Sareno, was rescued late Wednesday

The ship Gulf Livestock 1, its 43 crew and 5800 cows left Napier in mid-August heading to Tangshan on China’s eastern coast.

The crew included 39 from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia.

Jacinda Ardern visits Morrinsville College.

The ship had sent a distress call amid strong winds and heavy seas whipped up by Typhoon Maysak.

Rescuers in three patrol vessels, three aircraft, as well as divers, joined the search operations. A bundle of orange rope and a life jacket carrying the ship's name were also recovered, according to a coastguard statement.

Another powerful typhoon is approaching southern Japan over the weekend.

In her comments at Morrinsville on Saturday, Ardern noted live animal exports had been halted while the incident was investigated.

A crewman from the missing ship waves for help from a liferaft.

An assessment of the role of live exports for New Zealand was already under way before the ship went missing, she said.

She would not pre-empt the outcome of that work, saying it would be something for the Cabinet to consider.

Mid-afternoon on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it had no update. It remained in contact with Japanese authorities as part of its consular response.