Auckland Lotto player takes home $4.2m in Saturday night's draw

A lucky Powerball player is $4 million richer after winning big in Saturday night’s draw (File.)

A Powerball punter will take home $4.2 million after winning big in Lotto’s Saturday night's draw.

The player took home the biggest prize in the draw, which included four others sharing $200,000 from Lotto’s first division.

The winning ticket was bought at Hobsonville Four Square.

The $4 million prize is the second big Powerball win in a matter of days – a player from Christchurch won $10.5 million last Wednesday night.

READ MORE:

* $50m Lotto Powerball jackpot: Auckland couple split $5m winnings with family

* Auckland Lotto winner plans to buy guitar after scooping $5 million prize

* $50m Lotto Powerball jackpot: Lotto says sorry for ticket checking delays



Scott Hammond/Stuff The highest winning ticket was bought from Hobsonville Four Square (File photo)

Last month, 10 winners shared a $50 million jackpot in the Must Be Won Powerball draw.

Lotto spokesperson Marie Winfield said 11 people have become overnight multi-millionaires with Powerball in the last month, Winfield said.

“We’re thrilled for all of our recent winners.

“It’s been amazing listening to their unique stories, and helping them navigate their way through this life-changing time is such a privilege,” Winfield said.

Strike rolled over on Saturday night and stacks up to $600,000 on Wednesday.

Four other players won $200,000 each in the Lotto First Division.

From the four $200,000 winners, one of these tickets was from Glendene Superette in Auckland, the other from Greymouth New World. The two others purchased tickets online through MyLotto.